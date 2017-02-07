Shellfish warning lifted except at Waiotahe

IT’S officially safe to again collect and eat shellfish in most parts of the Eastern Bay.

The ministry of primary industries has lifted its health warning against consuming shellfish due to marine biotoxins from toxic algae – except at Waiotahe estuary.

MPI said following extensive sampling of shellfish along the Eastern Bay coastline, test results had shown the shellfish were now safe to consume, with warning signs to be taken down as soon as practicable.

Monitoring of toxin levels would continue.

The exception, however, is in the Waiotahe estuary where a permanent health warning by the Bay of Plenty District Health Board remains in

place, they say due to pollution.

The public are advised not to swim in the estuary at Waiotahe for at least 48 hours after rainfall, fish or take and eat shellfish in the area.

In spite of the health warning being lifted elsewhere in the eastern bay, MPI reminds people to check their website for biotoxin warnings before going out to gather shellfish and to follow their advice on safe seafood harvesting.

They say if anyone becomes ill after eating shellfish to phone the Healthline for advice on 0800 611116, or seek immediate medical attention.