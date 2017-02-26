Spanish style omelette

Omelette with Tomato and Chorizo

This recipe is good for lunch, especially if you eat your main meal at lunchtime. It also makes a great dinner.

Other types of sausage can be used if you don’t have chorizo, but a firm texture works best.

2 tomatoes

⅓ cup of oil

1 medium potato

1 red onion

1 chorizo sausage

6 eggs, lightly beaten

200 grams of baby spinach or baby silverbeet

Peel the potatoes and slice thinly. Slice the tomatoes and onion and finely slice the chorizo. Roughly chop the spinach or silverbeet.

Heat oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Add the potato and cook covered for 10 to 15 minutes – turning occasionally until potato is tender but not brown.

Add the onion and chorizo – cook covered for another four to five minutes until onion is tender.

Transfer this mixture to a large bowl and drain off any excess oil – retaining one tablespoon of this oil.

Lightly beat the eggs and add to the potato mixture with the tomato and spinach or silverbeet. Season to taste and mix well.

Reheat the retained oil in the frying pan over a medium heat. Pour in your mixture and cook for another five to six minutes until lightly browned and set.

by Budget Advisory Service

-Contributed