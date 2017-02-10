Spotlight home – Calling all boat owners

PUT away the lawnmower and get out the boat!

There are no lawns to mow at this property, although at 582 square metres, the section is far from small. Instead, the current owners, who built the property in 2006, have provided plenty of hard-court areas for parking and entertaining, surrounded by attractive gardens.

Keen fishers, they have also added an internal access boat/motorhome shed next to the double garage making this a home ideal for anyone who likes to spend their weekends involved in leisurely activities rather than working around the house.

The home is very private, sitting in its own little neighbourhood across one of the private bridges in Alexander Avenue. It has never flooded; in fact the owners love this area so much they lived in an adjacent property before building this home and, when this sells, will be moving “next door” yet again.

The area is quiet and very convenient, close to schools and the Kopeopeo shopping centre.

The brick and tile home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms with the open-plan living areas opening onto a lovely paved courtyard that enjoys the morning sun.

Out here there are vegetable gardens galore along with a great covered fish filleting area that includes room for a smoker.

Back inside, the two-tone kitchen, with double dishdrawers and an island bench with space for a beer fridge, is accented with timber to complement the glowing kwila hardwood floor that flows through this area and the dining room.

There’s no front door here, which might seem unusual initially, but the kitchen window provides a great view of everyone coming and going from the property.

The three double bedrooms, including the master with en suite, walk-in wardrobe, heat pump and fan, are found off the hallway. While the living areas are a neutral cream, all the bedrooms and bathrooms are painted a pretty pale blue.

This is a property that comes with plenty of extras – heat pumps, HRV ventilation system, gas hot water and cooktop, ceiling fans and, lets not forget that fabulous 8 metre by 4.2 metre super-high stud shed.

The owners are expecting interest over $510,000 with any offers to be considered after the first open home this Sunday.

