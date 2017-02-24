Spotlight home – Fully refurbished family home

ON its own large, fully-fenced section this terrific family home has lots of space for children to play, lots of parking and has recently been refurbished throughout.

The three-bedroom home has verandas in front and back for relaxing and enjoying the tidy, private section at any time of day.

A stylish new kitchen maximises space with lots of bench space. Lime green glass splashbacks provide a burst of colour against the dark wood-toned cabinetry.

The Fisher and Paykel benchtop stove and wall oven add to the sleek, modern look which merges into the adjoining dining area.

Vaulted ceilings with dark stained beams in the sunny, open-plan living area create a spacious feel, with ranchsliding doors opening on to the veranda. Gold striped wallpaper completes the executive-style look of the house.

A second, east-facing veranda is great for sitting in the morning sun.

The new fully-tiled bathroom has also maximised space by connecting toilet and bathroom. This much larger room has shower and bath with marbled tiles really setting off the new fittings.

The largest of the three bedrooms has sliding doors opening onto the back deck, which it shares with the lounge and all the bedrooms have good-sized wardrobes.

The home comes with a large double garage and plenty of off-street parking, along with an extra parking area at the front through a double gated entrance.

This would be ideal for a boat or motorhome.

The 633-square-metre freehold section is very tidy and a lovely safe and secure space for young families.

A raised vegetable garden takes pride of place and a garden shed in the corner offers extra storage.

This home is ready for you to move into and live – or if you are looking for an investment, it has awesome tenants who would love to stay on.

Call us now to view.

PRIVATE: Enjoy the lovely private yard from the veranda. SUNNY LIVING: This sunny living area opens to a veranda that runs the length of the house.

EDGE

60 Awatapu Drive, Whakatane

Agents: Lorraine Cunningham and Lynne Baker

Phone: (07) 308 0232 or 027 483 0508 for Lorraine or 027 284 6996 for Lynne

Price: $365,000

Viewing: By appointment