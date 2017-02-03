Spotlight home – Golden acres at Awakeri

GOLDEN opportunities will rise with this property, proven by its kiwifruit orchard which is constantly the top performing in the area.

This orchard was ranked the top producer in Eastpack’s Edgecumbe and Whakatane region for 2016. Next month the gold kiwifruit is expected to be picked, earlier than normal.

Situated in Awakeri, where the land is said to be better for growing than elsewhere in the Rangitaiki Plains, the total land area of this property is 4.0467 hectares or 10 acres.

The property comes with 0.75ha and 1.87ha of gold and green kiwifruit respectively.

With Eastpack on speed dial, purchasers can choose to be horticulturally hands-on as much as they like, or have the crops completely managed.

The current owners, Maurice and Patricia Dibben, had no clue about managing a fruit orchard when they purchased the property more than 10 years ago. Mr Dibben said he didn’t even know how to grow a weed.

Over the years they have been hands-on in their orchard and have come to learn the skills of horticulture with the property.

Mr Dibben said Eastpack consultants were very helpful with queries throughout the years.

The couple plan to move closer to town for easier access to the water for whitebaiting and to park their boat.

To compliment the orchard’s production, a large orchard shed and equipment are situated near the fruit vines.

Maintaining the orchard is done by bore water supply for irrigation and frost control.

Domestically, water is sourced from Braemar Springs.

The Awakeri property comes complete with a five-bedroom home, ideal for a family. There are spaces for everyone to do what they like, including outside.

Mature trees surround the large grassed backyard area, including citrus fruit, avocado trees and grapevines.

Exploring the backyard is an activity to occupy anyone that lives or visits the home.

Entering the house at the front door, you are greeted by a tiled conservatory with comforting furniture, a picturesque location for a morning hot drink or breakfast.

A wooden entrance welcomes you home before a step down into the cool-coloured lounge room, with floor to ceiling windows and sliding door to the backyard.

Above the lounge is an open-plan dining room and kitchen which looks out to the double garage and driveway.

The flow of the rooms makes it ideal for preparing and cooking food for the family before eating together.

To keep the house warm, there are two fireplaces situated in the lounge and kitchen.

Five spacious bedrooms complete the home, each with floor-to-ceiling windows to let in the daylight and sunshine. Two bathrooms make it easy for family members to prepare for each day and night.

Finally, situated on a road off State Highway 30, being at the home is peaceful and private, yet close to Awakeri Primary School and 10 kilometres from Whakatane.

WELCOME: As you walk into the home, a wooden entrance way leads you to the lounge, dining and kitchen. BACKYARD: The property includes a large grassed section with mature trees shading areas in between the home and kiwifruit orchards.

PGG Wrightson Real Estate

57 Angle Road, Awakeri

Agent: Phil Goldsmith

Phone: (07) 3071620 or 027 4941844

Price: Tender plus gst (if any) - unless sold by private treaty - closes Thursday, February 23, at 4pm

Viewing: By appointment