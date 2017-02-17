Spotlight home – Hidden treasure in prime Ohope location

WHETHER you’re looking for a beach bach, or a place to be on holiday all- year round, this three bedroom home on Ocean Road offers privacy and views.

Tucked away with the ocean on one side and the harbour on the other, this character home really is a hidden treasure.

Elevated, on an 800 square metre rear section and surrounded by trees, you’ll hardly catch a glimpse of it driving down Ocean Road, which makes it the ideal holiday bach or home for anyone who values their privacy.

There’s a free-standing double garage at street level and a few short steps off to the side lead up to the multi-storey board and batten house.

From the outside, it oozes character with its multiple levels, sharp angles and various balconies and decks, all positioned to make the most of the views.

The inside matches the outside as far as this is concerned with this being a very quirky home that cleverly mixes modern features with old-world charm.

The walls are white giving it a modern up-to-date feel while the timber floors, wooden joinery and clawfoot bath all give it a bachy vibe, harking back to an earlier era.

The living areas are open plan with a teal kitchen that instantly grabs the eye and a free-standing wood burner that keeps the whole area cosy in winter.

There are plenty of north-facing windows to bring in the sun and, from the other end of the house, views out to the harbour.

The views in both directions only improve as you climb.

There’s one bedroom and a bathroom downstairs and another two bedrooms upstairs along with a second lounge, study area and second bathroom.

Well positioned windows and balconies ensure there is always a pleasant vista.

This home also boasts solar heating, which means no, or very low, electricity is required for water heating over the summer.

VIEWS: Picture perfect harbour views. COLOURFUL: A teal kitchen brightens up the open plan living areas.

