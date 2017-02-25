The pinup girl

MISS Kitty Kat’s wardrobes would make lovers of pinup swoon.

A dedicated room in Andrea Haylings’ Kawerau home is overtaken with the flouncy ruffles of colourful dresses and skirts that are a distinctive part of pinup style. Shelves line the walls holding handbags and shoes, and the all-important hairpieces that rate highly in the 1950s inspired fashion style.

Andrea, who goes by the name of Miss Kitty Kat, calls the room in her Kawerau house, her “grotto”. It’s a “fun and happy place,” she says, and one in which she clearly revels.

Drawing on both vintage, and retro-inspired clothing, pinup is the name given to a particular style of fashion. Prominent in the 1950s – though not typically representative of the period in an everyday way – pinup has its roots in a much earlier period.

Based on photographic evidence, the concept is believed to have begun in the much earlier post-Victorian era, when women rebelled against repressive clothing, and repressed sexuality. The current pinup fashion movement, however, relates more to the 1940s and 1950s; a fashion made popular by the provocative style of actresses such as Mae West, Judy Garland, and Marilyn Monroe.

Sensualised images were also popular during World War II, when the American air force took to featuring highly stylised images of pinup women on their planes.

The fashion was seen then as a controversially stylised version of women. Some, arguing that it was overly provocative, others, that it was liberating.

Whatever debate took place then, Andrea says pinup fashion today is “very much about building confidence,” and it’s one of the many things she loves about it.

“It’s empowering,” she says. “It comes with no preconception of a stereotypical body shape or size. It’s about loving your own body and embracing it, no matter what shape or size”.

For Andrea, who says she has suffered from body image issues in the past, the pinup style has definitely fallen into the liberating category.

“I absolutely love the clothes,” she says. That’s the bottom line, but dressing however you want, in a style you really love, no matter what other people think, is so uplifting,” she says. “It has been a real confidence booster for me and I know it is for other women too. It’s about not being afraid to be who you are, and dress how you want”.

Pinup fashion sites online are avidly followed by lovers of the trend, both within New Zealand, and overseas. With particular hair-styling and make-up all part of the look, it can easily become addictive, she says.

Andrea had long had a passion for vintage clothes, but fell in love with the pinup style three years ago at the Whangamata Beach Hop – a highly popular car enthusiast event with a distinctively retro flair.

She says she’s been smitten with both vintage and 50s styles clothing since, and takes the opportunity to wear her favourite style whenever she can.

Are pinup, and vintage the same? “No,” says Andrea. Vintage relates specifically to original items, with these garments often sourced outside of New Zealand, and pinup, more commonly involves reproduced garments.

“It all comes within the pinup style, and is open to interpretation,” she says, and no matter which way you go, “it’s a whole lot of fun”.

“How can you not feel happy when you are wearing things that you love,” she says.

Andrea was one of 10 finalists last year in Miss Pinup New Zealand, a competition held in conjunction with the annual Very Vintage Day Out in Auckland.