Top firefighter recruit

TIARE Titoko grew up listening to firefighting stories, so it was only natural he would join the ranks of his local brigade as soon as he was old enough.

The 16-year-old lad from Taneatua is one of 11 new firefighters to graduate from a recruit training course held in Gisborne over the summer school holidays.

It was the first such course held in Gisborne for many years and Tiare didn’t just graduate – he topped the course, receiving the top recruit award.

He was one of two recruits from the Taneatua volunteer fire brigade to attend, the other being his cousin Kahira Hughes. They spent a week training alongside recruits from Ruatoria, Te Puia, Tolaga Bay, Matawai, Wairoa, Waipawa and Gisborne learning about basic fire hose use, ladder training, working with pumps, breathing apparatus and fire extinguishers.

Tiare joined the Taneatua brigade eight months ago, as soon as he turned 16.

“I’ve got an uncle who’s in the brigade and hearing the stories from him pretty much made me want to get involved,” he says. “And also, I wanted to give back to the community.”

He spent the last half of last year learning the ins and outs of firefighting, from his seniors in Taneatua. He was allowed to go out on the truck on call-outs, he says, but could only provide operational support and roll out hoses.

Now, having now completed his initial training, Tiare’s looking forward to becoming more actively involved, attending fires, vehicle accidents and any other emergencies to which the brigade is called.

He knows he’s likely to see some horrific scenes but is ready for that.

He hopes to continue moving up the ranks and eventually become a qualified firefighter.

His immediate focus though is finishing his final year at Trident High School where he is one of the prefects. Next year he is hoping to join the armed forces.

Any fire call-outs are sent to his cellphone but he’s unlikely to be racing out of the classroom to fight fires during the week.He’ll leave that for after-hours and weekends.