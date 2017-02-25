Wainui spring water supports Vanuatu

THE fresh spring water, freely available at the gate of John Mayrick and Ruth Gerzon’s Wainui property, is viewed by the community as an act of generosity typical of the couple.

But for John and Ruth it’s the generosity of those who leave donations in return for the water that is notable, and which fills them with admiration.

Widely known for their commitment to the community, and to issues of social justice and care, John and Ruth channel any donations made for the water, to people they see as needing it. “We have everything we need,” says John, “but certainly not everyone else does”. Speaking of the donations that people leave, John speaks of their kindness, and generosity.

“People are just so lovely,” he says. “Sometimes a bag of apples is left, some vegetables or a tray of eggs, and once, even a leg of venison”.

Often though, the donation is monetary, and clearing the box once a day, John and Ruth ensure the donated funds go where they are needed.

Many people have benefited. The bright son of a struggling family was helped into the higher educational opportunity he’d earned but that his family couldn’t afford. Proceeds from one month of donations were given to support a New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation fundraising venture.

More recently, the donations funded the acquisition and transport of water tanks, pipes and equipment to begin a desperately-needed water supply for the Lomteuheakal community on Tanna Island in Vanuatu, a region severely damaged in the 2015 cyclone.

John, and neighbour Ed Reid, became involved in the plight of the Tanna people after meeting them in Ohope. Villagers from Tanna have worked the kiwifruit season in the Bay of Plenty for many years, staying at the Ohope Christian Camp. Learning more of the devastation in Tanna Island, and the annihilation of their village, John, who runs his own water services business, considered that he may be able to help.

With an initial plan of purchasing a water tank or two with funds raised from the donation box, John was to find the whole project quickly escalating.

“They were very happy about the tanks, but they wanted me to go to the island to help construct the water supply,” he says.

With no previously existing pumped supply, the village had relied on roof water, but with roofs destroyed in the cyclone, the situation was desperate. John and Ed teamed up, decided to go, and set off on a mission to take as much with them as they could. An old tank from the Whakatane District Council, another couple picked up cheaply, a trailer, piping, tools, and with cheap airfares secured, the two headed off to Vanuatu in late 2015.

Six months after the cyclone, the men arrived to an airport with half a roof, washed out roads navigable only by four-wheel drive, extensively damaged houses and crops, and a virtually non-existent water supply.

“We see it on the news, but really, we have no idea at all about how bad things are over there. In many cases, people just lost absolutely everything. They had all huddled in the strongest houses during the cyclone, and when they came out, everything they owned was gone. It’s hard to imagine unless you are actually there.”

John and Ed worked hard during their stay to get a water supply piped to the village. The closest supply was a kilometre away, on the wrong side of a hill, and the job had always fallen to children to make the trek and lug the filled containers back home. They succeeded, getting the water through the hill on a gravity feed, and getting a supply to the village.

“It was a makeshift job,” says John. “We ran out of pipe and fittings, but as the villagers found extra lengths here and there, we taped them together with silage tape, and made it to the edge of the village. The women stayed up all night that night, just filling water containers”.

The new system is a great improvement, he says, but still woefully inadequate. “The supply we got to Tanna provides about a half litre per person per day”. In New Zealand, the average calculation of water needed per person to cover all needs, is 200 litres a day.

With work commitments at home, the two men returned to New Zealand knowing the people of Tanna still needed plenty of help – and wanted them to return. “They’ve even built us a little hut to stay in,” he says.

The situation in Vanuatu remains dire. John says their project relates to only one community on Tanna, and there are many other communities in the same situation. During the period he and Ed were on the island, schools were closed due to lack of water, and four people died of starvation.

“The country is poor,” he says, “and help isn’t coming from their own government. When we were there, the previous government was locked up on embezzlement charges.”

John has been on a mission since, trying to raise enough funds to cover the two solar-powered pumps that are needed, more tanks and piping, and a second-hand shipping container to get everything to Tanna. He and Ed would like to get back there later this year, but he concedes that the process for him is getting tough.

With a full-time business to run here at home, John says it’s getting hard to oversee everything and he’s finally decided to put the feelers out for help. “A person, or a group that could take care of the money side of things, to hold and audit any money we can raise would be great,” he says.

“That would also give us financial credibility in terms of seeking out equipment donations from businesses and that type of thing. At the moment, we are just a couple of people raising money to do the work, and then doing it. We need an independent group to hold the donated funds.”

With the entire project founded on generosity so far – from John and Ruth’s community donation of free spring water, to their re-gifting of donations made in return for the water - the project now needs the generosity of others to bring it to its full potential.

For a couple renowned for their community support, it’s nice to think that somewhere, someone will take up the call, and the generous flow will continue.