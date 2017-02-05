waka ama key to over 50s fitness

SONIA Stewart used to take a screwdriver to the gym with her, so great was her love of waka ama.

She would unscrew the handle and secure a hoe, or waka ama paddle, in its place and launch into an unrelenting training session.

Sonia works as an early intervention service co-ordinator for elderly at the social service provider, Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, and when it came to identifying an activity that her clients could participate in so they were able to maintain good fitness levels, it was an easy decision.

She says being active on a regular basis promoted healthy lifestyles and waka ama was an ideal tool to help motivate her clients.

“It’s a great way to stay active because anyone can participate, it is a great way to socialise, and it’s a lot user-friendlier on their tinana (body).

It’s fun, and more importantly, it’s culturally motivating and great for their overall total well-being.

“The whole whanau can participate from kiddies to kaumatua (elderly). There are regular educational training days and times during the week that crews meet. When they get ‘hooked’ they tend to want to participate in regattas that occur during the year or simply like to stay active by paddling socially.”

Over the years Sonia has encouraged several of her clients to give waka ama a go and last year three senior masters teams from the Waka Ama o Whakatane Club qualified at the regional competition and earned a place at the nationals.

After a lot of hard work, the teams headed to the Waka Ama National Sprint Championships at Lake Karapiro in January.

“The crews are mixed in levels, ranging from very experienced to novice, or first time paddlers. All the effort teams have put in off and on the water, training three to four days a week on the water plus individual fitness regimes, has helped get the crews to the competitive level they are at now.

“Needless to say all the hours training on and off the water building up to the nationals has finally come to fruition.”

During the championships, the women’s team, Wairaka Hearty Women, placed sixth in 500-metre final and fourth in the double-hull when they teamed up with a crew from Tauranga. One of the men’s team, Whakatane Matau, placed eighth in the 1000m final and fifth in the 500m final plus came fourth in the double-hull race with the other senior men’s team, Whakatane Maui.

Sonia encourages all those looking for a low-impact way to improve fitness to think about giving waka ama a try.

“Although the majority of the crews are Maori, waka ama paddling like most sports is open to anyone who has a desire to give paddling a go.”

