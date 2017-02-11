Want to go completely mad? write a book

Today Ohope author Barry Rosenberg releases his latest book, The Day The World Went Completely Mad with copies available at Javaman on The Strand in Whakatane. In his own words, Barry talks about the process …

TWO questions I’m frequently asked following the publication of a literary effort: 1) how long did it take to write? and 2) where did the ideas come from?

Rarely am I asked: “How come you’re still upright and not strapped down to a bed in a padded cell?”

I’ve written/published five books the past 10 years, three since 2014. The last two were fiction. In other words, I made them up: story, setting, characters, dialogue ... 500 pages of fibs.

The process of writing a book, especially a novel, becomes so engrossing it takes over your very existence, consumes you day and night. You’re thinking your story when you’re eating, mowing the lawn, driving.

You dream it at night. The people and situations emerging from your keyboard become so real, the line between true life and fiction blurs to the point where you begin calling friends by the names you have assigned to your characters. Were I to receive a phone call from one of my creations, I’d be not the least surprised.

My latest book, The Day the World Went Completely Mad, I had no intention of writing. Indeed, I’d already begun a totally different type of book, a non-fiction travel yarn.

What happened (I later realized), I had become smitten with the characters from my previous novel, The Amazing Adventures of Spook&Ghost Yep, Spook and Ghost had crept into my heart, grabbed hold and would not let go. They had become so life-like, I was having full-blown arguments with them (some out loud) as they urged me to do a follow-up book assigning them more wonderful experiences.

“But I exhausted you guys,” I would patiently explain. “I haven’t a clue what else to do with you!”

And then a funny thing happened. A goofy idea popped into my head. (Actually, I get several goofy pop-in ideas every minute, most by far discarded immediately. So then why run with this one?)

People see me walking the beach, or the hour and a half up-the-hill, down-the-hill trek from Ohope to town. What they don’t know is, I’m “writing” every step I take. Notions that had not yet been conceived when I awoke that morning are working themselves like puzzle pieces into a picture. It’s like I’m the first one to see it forming and last one to know where they came from.

There are moments during the book-writing process you are convinced your work has surpassed War and Peace in artistic quality and the world just sits out there awaiting your literary masterpiece. There are moments where you know with absolute certainty you are writing the worst pile of crap known to man. (I’ve learned to email every 10 pages or so to a mate as back-up, my finger has come that close to the delete-all button.)

At some point, several months after beginning, suddenly the book is…finished. As a work in progress, your full and total focus through three or four seasons has ceased to be. Like the dead parrot, it is no more. For days you walk around in a kind of stupor. Those writers I know around the world simply wrap up their manuscripts and trot along to the PO, or email a pdf to an agent or editor. And, like handing over control of a beloved pet to some alien being, you are now divested of your most precious commodity. You feel, you are, powerless.

When I lived in the States I would work with editors, agents, publishers. Never met a one of these types who didn’t have me spitting and sputtering. These smug sods actually believed they knew better than me what was in my mind. Would a gallery dare make the tiniest alteration to a painter’s work?

Hell no! But those working with writers will twist and bend and delete and add, and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it. What it comes down to is this: a fella’s gotta eat, pay rent. Unfortunately, this particular fella had no earnable skills beyond the written word.

And then one day not all that long ago, along came – ta-taaaa – technology to the rescue! Magically, I didn’t need the Philistines anymore. Free at last!

Now I can perform every blessed step of pre-production myself: write, edit, proofread, format, even design and put together the graphics for a cover. My book is mine, Mine, MINE!

The only outside assistance I look for is a review for the cover. I always choose another author. This can be tricky because writers tend to be the severest critics of other writers. At least I know I’m not going to get soft-pedaled. The truth may hurt, but it’s the truth I want.

My last two books were reviewed by different writers, both known teeth-gnashers. Fortunately (meaning I didn’t have to keep sending the books out till I found some mug who’d think they were decent), both liked my stuff. Of my latest effort, prize-winning Canadian author Grant Buday commented:

“The perfect antidote to the Trump presidency … Completely Mad may well be the sanest book you’ll read all year.”

Ta, Grant. Can I exhale now? Right, on to publishing.

Sure, it’s less expensive to send your book out to China or India or the third ring of Saturn to get printed, but I don’t choose to do that. I go through the local printer because I can monitor the process every step of the way. Besides, they know the biz and are forever providing tips to make the product look better.

I have neither the energy nor desire to market my books in a big way. Instead I sell my books through a local outlet. There’s some irony here in that the local outlet for Completely Mad is the Javaman Cafe on The Strand.

You see, all the money that comes in from sales of Completely Mad, every sou and farthing, goes to Amanda Lowry, who broke her neck in a surfing accident four years ago and will never again walk. Javaman used to be called Amanda’s Strand Cafe. Yep, one and the same.

Beyond the fact that she has needed a new house constructed to accommodate her drastically altered life situation, beyond the fact that her income as a uni teacher has been cut to nil, the main reason I choose to help Amanda is this: she has shown courage beyond anything I have known. Example. She has just 14% bodily function. Nothing works below her breast bone.

Yet last year she competed in the annual Tauranga Bridge to Bridge 1.6km swim. On her back, using a double arm backstroke, she completed the race in 22 minutes, coming in last. Was she pleased with her performance? Not our Amanda. Last month she repeated the swim: 18 minutes, finishing ahead of three able-bodied contestants. Amazing? Oh boy.

How can I afford to spend a year writing a book, then give away not only the profits, but printing costs as well?

The government of New Zealand pays me to do so. Okay, so they don’t exactly look at it that way. The gov gives me nearly $400 a week for the most delightful of reasons: I got “old”.

So Amanda makes out, Mann Printing makes out and Barry makes out. Me because, as I rapidly approach 80, writing books keeps the cobwebs in my brain box to a minimum.

If I don’t go completely mad confusing what’s knocking around said brain box with the real world outside, that is.