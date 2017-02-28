Water splits council

WATER is forcing a split within Whakatane District Council, with the mayor supportive of a Chinese company’s expansion plans for an Otakiri bottling plant and a councillor vehemently opposed.

Chinese company Nongfu has reached an agreement to purchase the Otakiri Springs bottling company. While the purchase must be approved by the Overseas Investment Office, Mayor Tony Bonne has already thrown his weight behind Nongfu’s plan to grow the business.

In a column last week he expressed support for the enterprise because of the benefits it would bring to the district.

He said he opposed the introduction of a system where users of water obtained from rivers and aquifers had to pay for its use.

He said that would increase costs on farms and horticultural enterprises, thereby pushing up the price of food.

Councillor Mike van der Boom said Mr Bonne’s column was one-sided and he was disappointed in the mayor.

“I believe he is scaremongering when it comes to saying food prices will go up. He has made a mistake on this issue – he is way out of touch with public opinion.”

Mr Bonne reiterated his concerns when he spoke to the Beacon yesterday and said he welcomed Nongfu because it promised to create 50 new jobs.

“If you look at any community that is vibrant, they have got jobs. We have got threats to some of the existing mills and they are big employers so we have got to be pro-active when it comes to job creation.

“The water industry is a very clean industry. It has to be bottled at the source, so that is why there will be jobs.”

Mr Bonne said he believed the bottling industry was a sustainable one that would provide benefits to the district.

“It’s not just the 50 jobs. It is the whole thing about it and it all means that more families will be living in the area. [Nongfu] have bigger plans but whether their plans come through depends on whether they get their resource consent.”

Mr Bonne said the company took a lot less water than other consent holders in the district, including dairy farms and orchards.

Mr van der Boom said that to increase production, Nongfu would need to apply to the regional council for a consent to take more water and he understood the company wanted to expand the plant’s uptake to five million litres daily.

He said he was opposed to Nongfu purchasing the bottling plant because he lived next to the business and its expansion would change his neighbourhood’s quiet country feel.

He was also against the purchase because of his moral objection to an overseas company being able to take water and sell it.

“[Mr Bonne] says he has been elected to make prudent decisions. His decision to facilitate the water bottling plant is not in the best interests of our community.

He has never consulted with the community so how does he know the community is comfortable with giving away our water for free?

“I believe a healthy economy is vital for our district, but not when it goes against what most of us feel about an overseas company getting our water for free – it isn’t right.

“Just because the district plan says it is okay for this development to go ahead doesn’t make it morally right.”

