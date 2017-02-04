WHAKATANE man Chris Robson and his team will “Stop at Nothing” in this year’s Oxfam Trailwalker on March 25-26.

The team of four have signed up to walk 100km together to help Oxfam raise awareness and funding for economic development in the Pacific.

Chris originally looked into doing the Trailwalker years ago at one of the overseas events, but once the New Zealand event moved to Whakatane it re-ignited his desire to tick it off the bucket list.

After cheering on competitors walking down their street towards the finish of the inaugural Whakatane event last year, Chris and his new fiancee, Arlene Davidson, are excited to take on the challenge themselves.

“Arlene and I have recently become engaged and she surprised me by also wanting to take part in the 100-kilometre event. It’s a great way to spend time together,” he says.

Along with Chris and Arlene, “We Stop at Nothing” is made up of his cousin, Sophia Lewis and friend Janet Jagers, who are no strangers to challenging themselves. Sophia walked the length of New Zealand solo last year and both Janet and Sophia completed Oxfam Trailwalker on its 10th anniversary in Taupo two years ago.

”They are both based in Wellington, but the appeal of walking beautiful scenic trails in Whakatane ‘lured’ them in. They are so experienced we’re thrilled they are joining us,” says Chris.

The team is confident that regular updates and a few catch-ups to walk the trails in Whakatane will ensure they are ready for the big day.

Sophia and Janet certainly have a few tips for the team, but most importantly, they feel it’s ”mind over matter” on the day, along with being part of a really positive team and support crew.

The team will meet up for the second time at the Whakatane training day on February 25 and tackle parts of Toi’s track, along with another 30 teams that have entered Oxfam Trailwalker.

Mike van der Boom, Oxfam’s operations co-ordinator will be at Mahy Reserve in Ohope for the training day to meet some teams and hand-out spot prizes.

“It is a great chance to walk part of the Oxfam Trailwalker course, test yourself on the hills, test your footwear and check your nutrition and water requirements,” he says.

While there is no set trail, teams are encouraged to traverse parts of Toi’s track together and Oxfam suggests starting between 7am and 9am from Mahy Reserve.

For further information, visit Oxfamtrailwalker.org.nz or their official Facebook page.