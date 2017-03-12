A brow changer

IT probably sounds crazy but one of the best things about summer for me has been not having to worry about my eyebrows washing away in the surf.

If you’re a man you’re probably rolling your eyes, but if you’re a woman not blessed with much in the way of brow hair, who must fill in the gaps each day with eyebrow pencil, you’ll know what I mean.

Brows make the single biggest difference to how we look and like the bodies they sit on, they come in all shapes, sizes and thicknesses. Thanks to a combination of genetics and chemotherapy – no, not over-plucking as a teenager – mine have long been something of an embarrassment.

And although there are some fantastic products out there to create the impression of fuller brows, some even containing hair-like fibres, they generally all wear off at the end of day.

So, what do you do if you’re wanting perfectly defined and shaped brows that won’t end up on your pillow in the morning? Permanent make-up, that’s what. Having never been opposed to tattooing in other places, and having seen some great brow results on others recently, I decided to take the plunge and visit Giselle Voysey at Define.

Now here’s a woman who’s got a real thing for brows. She always had a passion for brows, loving what they can do for a face and someone’s self-confidence.

It makes perfect sense then, after doing a beauty therapy course in the late 1990s but not doing anything much with it, she decided to undertake training in permanent make-up 15 years ago. She followed up her initial training in Auckland in 2013 with further training in Germany in 2014, then an advanced course in the United States the following year.

Since then she’s been honing her craft and changing the faces, and lives, of Eastern Bay women.

She uses a machine method and is a stickler for quality, whether it’s related to service, hygiene or pigments. As far as colours go, there’s a full range of brow, eyeliner and lip colours available and she has a good eye for determining the right shade for your skin and hair colour (even though it might appear too dark to begin with).

The brow tattooing is a two-step process with the first visit involving a chat, a comfy lie down and drawing on of the proposed brow shape. Balance is everything. As with most jobs, the prep is most important and Giselle is so particular about getting the perfect shape and alignment that this part almost takes as long as the tattooing.

The actual tattooing is not painful – at least not for anyone with a normal pain threshold. It’s more scratchy, like scraping the tip of a needle across your skin, and although unbidden tears may well up in your eyes, you won’t be crying because it hurts.

Before long it’s time to look in the mirror. When you’re used to having little-to-no brows it’s a real shock to see these dark, definite arches with every hair stroke distinct.

You’ll be sent home with some care instructions, which basically consist of spreading on a soothing antiseptic cream, like Bepanthen, for a couple of days and keeping them free of water and sweat – a good excuse not to exercise heavily for a few days.

After a couple of weeks, the skin will begin to flake and they’ll begin to lighten and become less defined.

There’s a follow-up visit six weeks later to go over the hair strokes and fill in any places where the pigment has not taken so well. Giselle warned me the second time could be slightly more painful, and it was, but not unbearable.

You’ll go through the healing process again and after a couple of weeks your new brows will be the most easy-care part of your face. You’ll know they’re tattooed and from close-up, people in the know will recognise the fact too. But the overall look is surprisingly natural – or so I’ve been told.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Left, the before photo show gaps in eyebrow before the process, with the same brow immediately after the first tattooing process looking very well defined.