All in good time

Mother and daughter Kathy and Susan McDonald did quite a bit of Christmas shopping at the markets in December – yet they never spent a cent.

They also got their dishwasher fixed. Free. They didn’t have to pay up to have their shed cleaned out and all the rubbish taken away either.

That’s because the pair are members of Eastbay TimeBank. So, instead of paying cash for the jewellery, clothes, cushions and chocolates they bought at the market, or the other services, they repay members of the group with their time. One necklace, for instance, equals about one hour – or one credit.

TimeBank members’ currency is time, not cash. You spend time doing someone else a service and you accumulate credits. Those credits are reciprocated by any other member who can offer you a service you may need, whether that be mowing your lawn or offering you a holiday house in Sydney for a week, as one member had.

Susan, a solo mum, offers support services to people with disabilities one day a week. This time is credited with TimeBank, and in exchange other members help her get jobs done around her house. Susan lives with her mum, Kathy, who in turn offers her time by offering companionship to a woman in need, taking her out and giving her the opportunity to socialise.

“We have been members of TimeBank since 2009,” says Kathy. “It has been great.”

“Now we need help to put up a gazebo,” says Susan, a job they hope to get done through TimeBank.

Eastbay TimeBank co-ordinator Cherie Conrad says TimeBank, which has a Facebook page, has been used in Japan for many years, but was launched in the United States by solicitor Edgar Cahn in 1995, and has quickly spread to other countries, including New Zealand.

“Edgar was a high-flying solicitor who had a heart attack in the ‘80s and was unable to work,” explains Cherie.

“He realised people aren’t valued outside their work – people are undervalued when not contributing to society and receiving payment in dollars.”

Cherie says this realisation spurred Cahn to begin TimeBank.

Eastbay TimeBank, founded in 2009, has a few hundred members, including organisations such as Crew, and holds weekly meetings as well as monthly events, such as a group garage sale this month. Some members are very active and others much less so.

“The energy involved in TimeBank exchanges is significantly different to exchanges that involve money. It is a quieter, calmer collaboration of sharing energy, whereas money can be quite competitive,” says Cherie.

Its members are diverse and offer all sorts of skills and help. New member Louise Pryde is a primary school teacher and photographer and says she can offer tutoring and photography. In exchange, she is looking for people to help her with her house renovations and mowing the lawn.

Garden consultant Laura Scully offers composting workshops. She charges for these but TimeBank members can pay in time credits. Laura helps other members set up permaculture gardens.

Active member Silvana Piaggi has been very busy helping a neighbour who couldn’t drive with transport, looking after a dog, teaching Spanish and Italian, even filleting fish for another member.

“TimeBank is about the connection and interaction of people,” she says. “Anything can be exchangeable, you don’t have to limit yourself to certain things.”

“People often say ‘but what can I offer?’ or ‘what do I want?’ If it is legal and halfway moral, you can put it through TimeBank. The more creative we can get, the better,” says Cherie.

New member Karina Te Patu offers baking, shopping and foot massages. In exchange, she is hoping someone can take her 17-year-old special needs son fishing.

“There is no limit to what can happen in an exchange system,” says member Gary Willoughby, who scored a week’s accommodation in Sydney through the exchange system.

Cherie agrees, saying: “There is no obligation to put in lots of time, it is about what works for you and when it works.”

