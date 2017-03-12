Arty or crafty?

ALMOST 35 years ago – before the Edgecumbe earthquake and before the arrival of KFC in the Eastern Bay – the The Red Barn opened its doors.

Built by Thornton’s Kathleen and Jim Law as an outlet for Kathleen’s sheepskins and wool, people travelled from far and wide to buy the popular products.

When shoppers began making a habit of picnicking on the grass outside it seemed like a logical decision to open a café, Kathleen says.

“It’s been like topsy ever since. It just grows.”

Years on now, with Kathleen still breeding the same enchanting dark wool sheep as she always has, and the sheep gambolling about nearby as they always have, streams of people flock to the café, much as they, too, always have.

The charming little gift shop still sits at the front of the property, greeting all arrivals, but it has a more varied story, with different owners, focuses and styles over the years.

Having changed hands a number of times, the shop has been infused with new energy and new direction on several occasions.

No longer selling the revered home-spun wool that once hung in the store in chunky hanks – that visitors still arrive in search of, despite it being many years since it was sold – the gift shop now focuses solely on the work of local artists and crafters.

Mel Burns, one of five people who make up the co-operative that now runs the shop, says they like to sell things that have a unique point of difference. And the shop has a liking for recycled or upcycled items too.

With everything for sale being hand-made, apart from the crystals, charms and a very popular range of traditional Japanese gardening tools, the gift shop remains a good exhibitor for local artists.

Items range from pens made of ancient swamp kauri, to specially crafted dog coats – their checked collars adding a distinctly rural appeal. The only thing they are in need of, says Mel, is more people to join their co-operative.

The co-operative is looking for new members who would enjoy staffing the shop for a day or two a week.

“People who are as passionate about art and crafts as we are,” Mel says.

“It’s a lovely, social place to be,” she says. With the many international visitors that call into the shop, and all of the locals too, Mel says she enjoys the opportunity to showcase the local talent. “You have to be in love with what you do, and want to share it with other people.”

And Mel certainly does. With plenty of art inside the store, and natural art when you step out, who could blame her?

By Lorraine Wilson