THE Eastern Bay could have its own virtual village, supporting both senior and vulnerable people, if an initiative by a local group gains the traction and support it is seeking.

The concept of “Eastern Bay Villages: building connected communities,” has been developed by a group of 10 people, all committed to reducing isolation and loneliness in our community. With a formidable range of experience between them, the 10 hail from various parts of the Eastern Bay, and from diverse backgrounds.

Creating an establishment committee for the venture, along with a comprehensive proposal for its enactment, the organisation is now heading for the next step.

Support for the concept is quickly growing as committee members address community groups to spread word of its intentions. The intention, specifically, is to implement a system whereby elderly and vulnerable people who wish to stay in their own homes, but are struggling to do so, will get the support to do so. This support will be fostered by creating connections to the community, aiming to bring a sense of purpose and wellbeing through active contribution to the community.

Committee member and developer of the initial concept, Ruth Gerzon, says her long-time concern for isolated people in the community was the catalyst for her. Well known for her work over many years in the areas of social justice, mental health and human rights, Ruth says the virtual village concept is something she’s thought about for a long time. “I’ve always been interested in building communities,” she says, “and

I thought, ‘right, how can we do this?’”

“I had spoken to a woman at the stroke club last year,” says Ruth. “She was telling me of the great joy she had gotten from her dogs over the years, but that now she wasn’t able to have one as she was unable to walk it. I thought about how there must be families in our town who can’t afford to own a dog, but who would love to walk one. How easy would it be to match people needing support with others, so that everyone benefits?”

Researching ways that people support one another in communities, Ruth says she liked the idea ofvirtual retirement villages in America, and other models such as homeshare, whereby older people with a spare room share with a younger person who lives rent free in return for help with shopping and cooking.

The model Eastern Bay Villages has settled on is a blend of best practices developed within the New Zealand disability sector, and age support practices working well in Japan, America, and Britain.

The concept involves creating a database of the strengths, skills and support needs of those registering, and a database of those wanting to contribute voluntary time or skills to the venture. “Retired builders, for instance, might come together to check smoke alarms and door locks; people acting as advocates can share ideas,” says Ruth.

Whakatane real estate agent, and now establishment committee member, Andy Stretton, says hearing Ruth address a Rotary meeting made a big impact on him. “In my line of work, I see such isolation and loneliness in the community, particularly elderly people who are dislocated from their families. It’s very sad”. Hearing of an initiative that could have such a positive impact on these situations led to his quick decision to become involved.

Fellow committee member, Moana Scott, sees the same things. With a history of work in the mental health field, she says she is often disturbed by the level of isolation she sees. “Not only with our senior people, but with younger vulnerable people too. These people lose their sense of belonging to their community, they lose their sense of purpose,” she says.

Moana points out that the aim of Eastern Bay Villages is not to replace or duplicate the great work being done by existing agencies. “We will connect people to those services if they are required, home care, meal services, health care and so on. But our aim is to be available on another level,” she says.

Eastern Bay Villages aims to fill what they see as gaps in our communities to ensure everyone can have a sense of well-being. They aim to provide friendship, someone to call on, someone to keep people connected and contributing to their community.

With a focus on strengths, contribution and reciprocity, both the person registering for help, and the person offering it, the organisation aims to support members to plan and live a good life. Meeting with individuals and their families, the aim is to develop individualised plans focussing on holistic strategies to keep people connected and contributing to society, while also being able to stay in their own homes.

“Times have changed,” says Ruth. “The inter-generational life where families and neighbours supported each other so much is often missing now. People pay someone to care for elders, and likewise, pay someone for childcare. Those valued roles, typically filled by family and neighbours and friends in the past, helped to keep people connected. These days we have more isolation in communities,” she says.

Eastern Bay Villages aim to foster connections. “Poverty is one thing, and loneliness is another,” says Ruth, citing a favourite proverb – “The greatest poverty is having no one to share it with.”

“Imagine winning a lottery, or finding out you have cancer, and having no one you can tell. Relationships bring us joy, but as we get older, friends die or move away, and isolation can set in.”

Eastern Bay Villages is currently seeking outside funding to assist in keeping membership fees low and accessible to everyone. Meanwhile they are refining ideas through discussions with clubs, groups and interested individuals, and through the enrolment of foundation members.

“Everything offers of support are being gratefully accepted,” says Ruth.

Contact can be made by emailing easternbayvillages@g.mail.com or phone Ruth 0274308149.