Communicating with kids

IT'S been a few years since body language and communications specialist Steph Holloway brought one of her workshops to Whakatane.

She’s been on the road for several years, spreading her philosophy on communication and how it can enhance people’s lives, and is returning to a Whakatane with some tips for dealing with children.

The workshop is designed for parents, caregivers, educators – in fact, anyone who interacts with children and teens on a regular basis, and aims to teach them how to use communication that children understand.

“I’ve put a year’s worth of research into this new workshop and I’m very proud of it,” says Steph. “If you want to get a grip on communication with kids and find ways to promote a conflict-free, peaceful, compassionate way to communicate with them then this is for you.”

She will teach participants body language and communication tips that work for any age of child – communication that strives for a win-win outcome rather than just one winner.

According to Steph, the simple, easy-to-master techniques have already enhanced the lives of the families using them.

She says communication with children comes down to two things – time and engagement.

“You have to decide what’s more important than that. Kids communicate with us the way we show them. We role model the behaviour. So, if you don’t like their behaviour, look to yourself first.”

Of the workshop, she says: “It’s interactive. You can join in. Yes, there will be crayons. You’ll learn heaps. There will even be tea and biscuits to revive you. I’ll even throw in my 13-chapter e-book on communication that kids understand after the course – delivered right to your inbox.”

The workshop will be held at Reap House on Pyne Street on April 1. To pre-book email elementalsteph@gmail.com or by phoning 027 668 0067.