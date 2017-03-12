Conservation crusader at home at Ohiwa

TANJA Rother is a crusader and conservationist who’s become entranced by the beauty, ecology and community of an estuary on the other side of the world from where she grew up.

The stunning Ohiwa Harbour that she has become so attached to is far removed from Germany’s East Berlin.

“It’s just very beautiful. I have travelled extensively throughout this country and quite a bit of the world. When I lived here for the year of my research I felt I had become especially attached to Ohiwa Harbour. For the first time in my life I felt really at home with the environment.

“Coming from a big city, I have really enjoyed knowing who my neighbours are and being able to go to the supermarket and meet all these lovely people.”

Tanja was 15 when the wall came down between the east and west and she suddenly became more aware of the outside world.

She first came to New Zealand in 2005 to visit a friend living at Hicks Bay. “I still remember, I took the bus from Auckland to Opotiki and got out at The Hot Bread Shop. The first night was all about cutting up the meat of half a cow they had just bought.”

The beauty and ecology of the area quickly cast its spell on her and she found herself coming back to do research on Ohiwa Harbour for her PhD through Victoria University in 2013 and 2014.

“Here, it was very interesting for me because the arrangement that is in place between iwi and council is a voluntary one. It is not one that has evolved out of a treaty settlement.

“I was snowballed into [the PhD topic] by other people, who gave me contacts and local people and agencies, tangata whenua were very open to my research.”

Her study explored ownership concepts and practices at Ohiwa Harbour, enhancing scholarship on cross-cultural governance and collective action in the quest for a shared, ecologically sustainable landscape.

She finished her PhD at the end of last year but finds herself still here because she loves the area and wants to explore more.

Tanja is currently contracted to Envirohub Bay of Plenty in Tauranga to help co-ordinate the Sustainable Backyards programme, which has been held in March for the past 12 years.

The programme is all about highlighting, celebrating and connecting individuals, businesses and groups that do good stuff for the environment.”

One local project she’s delighted to be igniting is at the Whakaatu Whanaunga Trust in Opotiki. “They have some garden beds behind the youth club in Elliot Street. The garden beds have not been in use and the trust is very keen to see them come back to life.”

A weeding and planting working bee is planned for March 15 and the gardens will be integrated into the Toi Ohomai food and beverage course, which will be running a café in the youth club.

Tanja is also contracted by the regional council to work with Upokorehe to clear mangroves and organises regular weekend working bees.

“We are just doing outlying mangroves. There is only a specified area where we can cut mangroves; the idea being to do something for access to the harbour, and also to help the mussels breathe. With a build-up of mangroves there is silt, which can suffocate other estuary life.”

Planting a seed, growing a garden for Opotiki, Youth Whanau Activities Centre, Whakaatu Whanaunga Trust, 8.30am to 1pm, March 15. Help breathe life into the youth club’s garden beds.