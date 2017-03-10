Contaminated salad recalled

LEADERBRAND is conducting an immediate recall of its entire salad product range.The recall followed a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in one of their products, LeaderBrand’s Caesar Salad.

Listeria, as it is more commonly known, can be harmful to vulnerable people such as, children under five, adults over 65, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems, if ingested.

The product range includes LeaderBrand Classic Salads, Fresh Plus Salads, Value Bag Salads, Pam’s Fresh Express salads and 100 percent Fresh Salads from the major supermarkets it supplies.

Supermarkets include Countdown, New World and Pak’n Save.

All salad products distributed to Pita Pit and Subway outlets have also been recalled.

Consumers are advised not to consume any of the salads bought since March 3 with best before dates of March 15.

Consumers can dispose of the salad products they have bought or return the products to their place of purchase for a full refund.

If consumers have any health concerns, they are advised to contact their GP.