Couple lucky in love

PHYLLIS and Walter Palmer weren’t too shaken up by the 1987 Edgecumbe earthquake, despite its 6.5 magnitude and being in downtown Whakatane when it struck.

Arriving from England just days before, the Palmers, and their youngest daughter, were at the bank when the ominous rumbling began and the large quakes followed. But although the earthquake was a first-time experience for the couple, it tapped into memories so strong and familiar that they didn’t feel “all that bothered”.

As teenagers living in London during World War II, and surviving the bombings that decimated much of the city, Phyllis and Walter describe the quake as being akin to “bombs being dropped on a distant part of the city”. An experience that more than 75 years later, remains so entrenched, along with the attitude of the time of just “getting on with it,” that Phyllis remembers gathering her bag at the bank and heading off to buy groceries at the supermarket. “I don’t think you will be able to do that today, dear,” Walter gently pointed out.

Now, 30 years since the quake, and the couple’s arrival in New Zealand, Phyllis, 92, and Walter, 95, have celebrated another milestone. This week marked the 70th anniversary of their marriage.

Marrying in England soon after the end of the war, they lived in the greater London area, and remained working for the same company they’d worked for during it.

Trojans, a subsidiary of Leyland Motors, and vehicle manufacturer both prior to, and after the war, turned its focus to the production of armaments during the war years. Walter, an engineer and draughtsman, was kept from the frontline by a national need for his skills.

Working as a designer during the day, Walter, like many others in the Home Guard, would work two nights a week as security outside the Trojans building. It didn’t matter that you hadn’t been to bed at all, “you just worked your day job as usual. That’s the way it was”, he says.

Walter was soon to meet Phyllis, a young woman recently recruited to Trojans. Phyllis had returned from 18 months in rural England, caring for her younger brother and sister, and three other children who were evacuated from London to the countryside. She and the children lived in the stately home of a British General.

“I was very lucky,” she says. “I worked harder there than I ever have in the rest of my life, but they were lovely people and the surroundings were very grand.” Phyllis worked in the kitchen of the home, along with caring for the children. “They had butlers and so on” and it was a real “eye-opener” for the 16-year-old, leading, her daughter Julia laughs, to her mother’s life-long intrigue with Upstairs Downstairs-type TV programmes.

At Trojans, she was quickly promoted to oversee an all-men nightshift production area.

“I was young,” she says, “just 17, but my boss said that even though he thought I was a bit of a devil, I was a hard worker.”

Phyllis worked nightshifts, supervising the production of various armaments, including, ironically, containers for the incendiary devices being used by the British Airforce in Germany.

The very same type of incendiary device, being launched by Germans, was to result in the destruction of Walter’s family home. “They were the devil of things,” says Walter.

Being responsible for many of the fires that destroyed large parts of London during the war, the incendiaries “would roll off rooftops, and into the guttering, and you couldn’t get hold of them unless you had fully fire protective clothing on”.

During that raid, Walter recalls how his family was sheltering with their neighbours in an underground bunker. “When we came out, our house had burnt to the ground. There was nothing left.”

Phyllis later changed roles at Trojans, working in the publishing department and responsible for the reproduction of design drawings.

Leaving the job eventually, the couple went on to have two daughters, Linda and Julia. Phyllis returned to work when the girls were older, this time, to the purchasing department of the Greater London Council, where she would work for the next 20 years.

By now, Walter was also working at the council. In his designer role, he was to leave a legacy to the city of London, being instrumental in the design and drawings of London’s new post-war glass fibre ambulances. Walter helped develop the ambulances that would populate the city for years to come.

Their two girls grew up, and it would be Julia, meeting and marrying a Kiwi man working in London, who would lead a pathway of change for the family. It was 1977 when Julia and Carl Halvorsen left the UK, moving to New Zealand and Carl’s hometown of Whakatane.

When Julia became seriously ill some years later, Phyllis and Walter made many trips to New Zealand to care for their daughter. Ultimately, with Julia still ill, the couple sought emigration. “It was a long and complicated procedure,” says Walter.

“It would have been easier, and shorter, to travel out from England on a canoe,” he jokes. Needing to prove their financial self-sufficiency, the couple finally succeeded in their application (on grounds of extenuating circumstances), and arrived in Whakatane in 1987, with Linda following a few years later.

Julia made a full recovery, and Phyllis and Walter continue to “count their blessings”. Life in New Zealand has been good to them, they say. A long retirement of “just enjoying being together, and being with our friends and family”. The couple have four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Julia sees her parents at their Ohope home daily, and not many of those days go by, she says, “without Mum and Dad saying how lovely each day is, how they love the country they live in, and how very lucky they consider themselves to be”.

Life has been good to Phyllis and Walter.