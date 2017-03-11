Creating nutrient rich compost

GROWING your own fruit and veges and becoming more self-sufficient with food is an ideal for many people. But not knowing how to start can stump some before they’ve even planted their first broccoli.

A good place to start is with healthy, nutrient-rich soil. This is where Laura Scully comes in. The garden consultant is holding two workshops in March, the first on how to make good compost, this Saturday, and the second, next Saturday, on how to set up a worm farm and bokashi system.

The workshops, part of Sustainable Backyards month, will be held in Laura’s backyard, where she has created her own compost bins, worm farm and bokashi system, in-between her kale, butternut and other veges.

At the compost workshop, she says she will “show people how to make bio-intensive compost using all the right ratios of carbon, nitrogen and mineral layers to get the right balance to create nutrient-rich soil”.

“Often people make compost out of food scraps and grass clippings; this can get a bit stinky and anaerobic as there is not enough carbon in it,” she says.

Laura says she will put together a compost bin using paper, straw, food scraps, seaweed and other materials with the workshop participants, and show them compost that is ready.

They will also learn about what plants they can grow to boost the nutrients in their compost bin, such as lupins, which fix nitrogen into the soil, weeds for minerals and comfrey, which is also great to plant around fruit trees because its deep tap root can pull up minerals very deep in the subsoil, making them available for other plants with smaller roots.

Laura’s worm farm, crawling with tiger worms, is home-made, as are her compost bins, and she will show workshop participants they do not need to go out and spend a fortune on bins that can be built at home.

She will also show people how to set up a bokashi system, which would suit people with small gardens.

This system, using buckets, is another way we can recycle our food waste to soil.

“Compared to compost, which is an aerobic way of breaking down plant materials, bokashi is an anaerobic method using effective micro-organisms to help break down the food scraps.

“This is a way to introduce good bacteria into the garden,” she explains.

Laura, who also loves growing flowers, will give workshop participants a handout on what to put in a worm farm or compost bin, and what not to.

“These workshops encourage us to become more aware of the waste we create in our everyday life. Being able to make this into nutrient-rich soil that we can use to feed our gardens is a bonus.

“I want people to leave here feeling confident that they can make their own worm farm or compost bin,” she says.

What is Sustainable Backyards?

Sustainable Backyards Month has been running since 2006 and is a programme of events t promoting sustainability and raising awareness of environmental and lifestyle choices.

Almost 100 events are taking place this month across the Bay of Plenty, including workshops, talks, festivals, movie nights and walks.

Compost workshop

When: Saturday, March 11, 10am-12.30pm

What: Worm Farm and Bokashi Workshop

When: Saturday, March 18, 10am-12.30pm

Where: 12 Barry Ave, Whakatane

Cost: $30 for each workshop

Info and registration: 021 1116304 / lora.scully@gmail.com

By Kathy Forsyth