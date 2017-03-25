Eastern Bay has movie potential

ANTON Steel is one of a growing stable of filmmakers committed to developing the Bay of Plenty into a film making hub.

Committed also to combining his work in the industry with a lifestyle of choice, Anton and wife, Kylie DellaBarca Steel, left Auckland’s hub-bub several years ago, opting to live and work in a “ramshackle old bach in Pukehina”. With a recent purchase of land in Pikowai, and with plans to build, Anton says the family is about to “cross the border” into the Eastern Bay.

The successful film director is well known for his award-winning film, The Z-Nail Gang, which he wrote and directed in 2014. The film garnered huge support from around 600 Pukehina and Te Puke people.

As a driving force and president of the Bay of Plenty Film Trust, Anton is on a mission to not only make films, but to nurture and develop the growing film industry in the Bay of Plenty.

The film trust is a collective of filmmakers, aiming to foster the talent of aspiring young filmmakers. The collective is also committed to marketing the region as a filming location, to both New Zealand and international film companies. With Wellington and Auckland studios working at full capacity and booked out for several years, Anton says the concept of creating film studios in the Bay of Plenty is one of the collective’s visions.

“Hollywood became a movie-making capital largely because of its weather,” Anton says. With the Eastern Bay turning up record sunshine hours, and the “beautiful lighting” that lends itself well to filming, Anton says the region provides a spectacular range of potential locations and has a lot going for it.

What led you to work in the film industry?

“Aside from seeing Star Wars as a four-year-old, when I was 20, I went to see a double feature by an American director named Hal Hartley.

When I walked out of that cinema, I’d decided that that was what I wanted to do with my life – to make films. Fifteen years later I happened to meet the producer of those films, Ted Hope, and was able to tell him that those two movies changed my life.

Your first job?

I was hired as a runner for the art department on the TV show, Xena. Funnily enough, I was working with a woman, Janine Bishop, who is now an integral member of the Bay of Plenty Film Trust operations team. Since then, alongside directing features, TV shows, ads, short films and web based stuff, I’ve also worked extensively as an assistant director on a lot of American films that have been shot here in New Zealand.

Films such as?

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon 2, Yogi Bear, Aliens in the Attic, Without a Paddle, Cleopatra, Bridge to Terabithia.

It’s more than seven years since you and your wife moved to the Bay of Plenty. What are you enjoying the most about it?

There’s a multitude of things I love about it. It’s the sunniest and most beautiful part of the country. It costs a lot less to live here and it’s a fantastic place to bring up kids and actually have the time to spend with them, rather than working non-stop to service a massive mortgage. I have had to go away to work often though, and I’m sick of leaving my awesome family, which is one of my main motivators to bring the film industry to the Bay.

You like to surf?

Surfing the Whakatane Heads is actually one of the reasons that I’m happily settled in the Bay. There are surf breaks along the coast that I frequent whenever my life lets me. We also often take our caravan and stay at fantastic camping spots like Torere. I love the Eastern Bay.

nTell me about your wife, Kylie?

Kylie dips her toes into the film industry occasionally too, but her main passion is in the non-profit trust Fruit of the Pacific, which works to educate and empower seasonal workers when they come to New Zealand from, mainly, Vanuatu. She has major links with the people and communities on the island of Tanna, and is also involved in oral health, and cyclone rebuilds there. She recently organised to bring a young girl to New Zealand for life-saving surgery. Oh, and she’s chairwoman of the Bay of Plenty Film Trust.

And your children?

We have two wonderful boys, Malachi, 6, and Judah, 4, who don’t know how good they’ve got it to be growing up at the beach and in the Bay.

They have starring roles in the marketing show reel for the region that we recently shot. And both of them are Star Wars mad.

nBay of Plenty Film was established last year. What are its main objectives?

Bay of Plenty Film evolved out of a collective of film makers based in Tauranga. We have twin aims of marketing the Bay of Plenty as a filming location, and bringing any financial windfall that follows here. We want to build up, encourage and upskill the local industry. Creating studios in the Bay of Plenty is at the concept stage, but there is a definite need.

You’ve been scouting for filming locations in the Bay. What locations have caught your eye in the Eastern BOP?

There are too many to name. I love the Eastern Bay. White Island, Whirinaki Forest, Pikowai Coast, Putuaki, Tarawera Falls … the list goes on and on. It’s blessed with an amazing array of filming locations. Part of my role in Bay of Plenty Film is to identify them, get amazing photos of them, and to build up strong relationships with the owners-custodians so that we can see them later celebrated onscreen. We will market the locations, encouraging producers to bring their projects to the Bay.

What well-known people have you worked with?

Lots, including James McAvoy, Tommy Lee Jones, Ryan Gosling, Seth Green, Laurence Fishbourne, Tilda Swinton, Lucy Lawless, Michelle Yeoh, Donnie Yen, Verne Troyer (Mini-me from the Austin Powers movies), Anna Faris.

Anything else you’d like to tell us?

I think there is so much creative talent in the Bay of Plenty. We’ve had amazing film makers come out of the Bay, Taika Waititi, Ainsley Gardiner, documentary maker Kim Webby. We want to encourage many more people to tell their story.