Expo connects people in need

“MAKING Whakatane the best place to live for everyone” is the mission of the town’s Presbyterian Church and its minister, Reverend Chris Barnard, ahead of the fifth Heart to Heart Expo and Family Festival this weekend.

The expo, says Chris, aims to bring together the town’s social agencies and service providers and to connect them with the people who need them most.

And what better way to make this connection than in a fun-filled, family-friendly environment with plenty of free food and entertainment, he adds.

“There will be a hangi, sausage sizzle, tea and cream scones, games, spot prizes, a treasure hunt with six bicycles as prizes, vintage car display, horse and pony rides, bouncy castle and slide, crazy hair, face painting and more,” says Chris.

Chris, who arrived in Whakatane after immigrating from South Africa in 2009, saw the need for such an expo after observing how some people with massive social needs were unaware of the many agencies and service providers that could help them.

“I found it interesting that many people are not aware that these service providers are there, or what they provide,” he says. “Despite so many agencies, many people are still not being helped. We are still finding people on the periphery, people who are marginalised and struggling.”

One of these people was a grandmother Chris encountered who was living in a caravan in the Waimana Valley through winter with six grandchildren, her plight brought to everyone’s attention only after she took a sick child to hospital.

“This lady was not aware that there are services available – from getting warm clothes in winter for the children to getting in contact with Housing New Zealand.

“There are also organisations such as Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, that would help in such a situation.

“There was also a young woman who was pregnant but had no clothes for her newborn baby. We were able to connect her with the Whakatane Clothing Project, which provides parcels of baby clothes for new mothers.”

Chris says that although most people will say Whakatane is the best place to live, there is “still a percentage who would rather not live here”.

His aim is to reach out to those people who are not happy because of circumstances sometimes beyond their control and show them that they can get help in this town.

“But it is not just the church’s mission, we each play a role in making this a great place to live.”

More than 20 social agencies and service providers will be hosting stalls at the expo on March 4 at the War Memorial Hall and grounds. The festival, also funded by the Ohope-Whakatane Community Board and the Rotary Club, coincides with World Children’s Day on the Sunday.

More than 750 people attended the last festival in 2015, and Chris is expecting even more this time around. Entry to the event is free.

King of hearts

Reverend Chris Barnard is a man with a big heart. He is behind the huge Heart to Heart Festival and Family Expo taking place this weekend and has also established the charitable trust Have a Heart.

THE fact that the Presbyterian Church minister is named after famous South African surgeon Dr Chris Barnard, who performed the world’s first heart transplant, has everything to do with his big-heartedness, he admits.

“I have always been teased about my name being the same as Dr Chris Barnard,” he says. But Chris decided to roll with the heart theme. “The heart symbol speaks of passion and speaks of love,” he says.

“It is a way of connecting with people. Despite colour or creed everyone understands the language of the heart. It crosses cultures.”

A heart was even the deciding factor in his move to Whakatane from South Africa seven years ago. He had been offered the minister’s position at the Landing Road Presbyterian Church but could not decide whether he should make the move.

“When I looked at a map on Google, Whakatane is actually in the shape of a heart.”

Chris, 60, took that as a sure sign, plus the fact his oldest son lives in Auckland, and made the shift with wife Louise, who is studying full-time, and his stepson Thurston, 22, a star surfer and recent university graduate.

He was intrigued when he arrived here, he says, by the number of social agencies and service providers that help people who are in difficult situations and circumstances, and those who are disenfranchised and marginalised. In South Africa, the church takes the role of caring for those in need.

“But I found it interesting that many people are not aware that these service providers are there, or what they provide,” he says.

Helping people in need connect with the agencies that can help them is the role he has taken to heart, and it has been given momentum with the Heart to Heart expo and Have a Heart charitable trust.

“Our philosophy is to be compassionate, to be helpful and to connect people with people,” he says of the church.

But he adds it is not about just relying on social services. Every member of the community can make a difference and help make Whakatane a great place to live for everyone.

“It is our business when someone is hurting in our community. Some can contribute more than others … some can give one hour, some can give five hours, others can give their skills and expertise.”

And he has found Kiwis to be “a very hospitable, friendly, generous and giving people”.

In South Africa, Chris founded an independent Christian school in 1991, where he was headmaster, and was minister of a congregational church. He also pioneered the House of Formation, an educational facility for United Congregation Church students, at the Theological Faculty at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.

By Kathy Forsyth