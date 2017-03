A 25-YEAR-OLD was flown to Whakatane Hospital with a broken leg this morning after he was struck by a falling tree.

Trustpower TECT rescue helicopter pilot Liam Brettkelly said the patient was rescued from a forestry block east of Taneatua at 10am.

The rescue helicopter used the Port of Tauranga rescue winch to lift the man to safety.

He was flown to Whakatane Hospital for treatment.