Feature home – A new start at Coastlands

This near-new, easy-care three-bedroom family home is minutes’ walk from the beach and has features that are sure to please.

THIS easy-care, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, in one of Coastland’s newest streets is looking for a new family.

As well as being just minutes’ walk from the beach and children’s playgrounds, this near-new home, built in 2014, has some delightful features that are sure to please.

Light, off-coloured brick cladding and tough, good looking, tiled roofing make this house a solid investment.

It is set in a tidy, low-maintenance garden framed by neat box hedging. As you enter, there is an office or study just to the left, while to the right is a formal lounge or media room, which can be closed off from the main open-plan living area.

This open-plan area, which includes kitchen, dining and living areas, opens on two sides through stacker sliding doors to a pleasant, north-facing tiled courtyard in the backyard.

This creates superb outdoor flow which can be adjusted to each day’s changing needs.

The kitchen comes with a handy scullery, not only providing loads of extra cupboard space but also bench space for all those messy appliances, which can be shut away out of sight.

Benchtops are polished stone in pale quartz tones, and includes a generous island bench with breakfast bar.

Another handy feature is a big, walk-in linen cupboard off the hallway.

Three double bedrooms include a master suite with en suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe.

This room also opens onto the courtyard via a sliding door.

The bathroom has bath, shower and vanity and the toilet is separate.

The internal access double garage includes the laundry with access to the outside clothesline area and there is a storage cupboard here as well.

The great thing about recently-built houses is the security of knowing that everything is up to the latest building code.

The windows and sliding doors are all double glazed, the insulation is top notch, the lighting is all low energy-using LED.

A heat pump keeps the home’s temperature at your control with the touch of a button.

The section has been planted with orange, lemon, peach and plum trees and there is a handy garden shed in the far corner of the backyard.

The vender is looking for interest over $620,000 so come and take a look for yourself. You won’t be disappointed.

EASY LIVING: A sheltered courtyard opens from the open-plan living area for great outdoor flow. WHITE ON WHITE: Polished stone benchtops set off the open-plan kitchen. SPLENDID VIEWING: This media room is the perfect spot to relax away from the main living area.

Harcourts

19 Omega Place, Coastlands

Agent: Steve Dear

Phone: 07 308 6359 or 027 497 4068

Set sale date: Wednesday, March 29, 4pm

Open home: Sunday, 2.30pm to 3pm