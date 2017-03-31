Feature home – First time on the market

IF you find comfort surrounded by native greenery and hearing sounds of the bush, this spacious home is sure to spark your nature-loving senses.

Introduced to the market for the first time, this one owner home offers a natural yet modern lifestyle tucked away on a quiet street.

Out nearly every window is a breath-taking view of Hillcrest, Whakatane nature.

The five-bedroom and three-bathroom home has a peaceful outlook that greets you on arrival.

As you walk in the main entrance, a large and spacious living area welcomes you. To create a cosy living area, a log fire with wet back is installed for the cooler months.

The open-plan living and dining areas lead through to bi-fold doors onto a north facing deck which is sheltered by a permanent shade.

Take a few steps down a level into a cosy nook, the perfect place to enjoy a morning coffee and quiet time as you gaze out to the bush, watching the light start the day.

At street level, the home is complete with a new and modern kitchen which is beautifully designed with maximum cupboard space, induction hobb and a work island.

Two bedrooms, one single, one double and a very convenient large laundry with shower and toilet, are situated on the same level.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a bathroom with a shower over bath, and toilet.

The large master bedroom comes with a walk-through wardrobe space which leads to an en suite.

But there is more. Underneath it all, the property includes tandem basement garaging with a workshop area and large utility room that could be put to many uses.

There is space for two vehicles in the garage and the workshop area is fitted with shelves to place your tools and utensils as well as a bench for working on.

As well as a driveway, surrounded by greenery, there is plenty of off-street parking.

This home is set on a 1022m2, immaculately kept section with mature trees and space for all the family.

In the backyard are descending stepping stones and pathways to take you to the very bottom of the section where fruit trees grow.

Growing are feijoas, apples, apricots, walnuts and a lemon tree can be found at the front. A vegetable garden is also ready to be planted with your favourite fresh foods.

Also at the front is an outdoor entertaining corner, surrounded by garden and steps to the front door and living area.

This one-owner home is now, for the first time, available to you.

Set sale date closes Thursday, April 6 at 4pm. Buyers from $690,000.

NEW KITCHEN: This home comes with a new designer kitchen by Pride Kitchens and includes maximum cupboard space. LIVING: The living area is spacious and cosy and extends to a balcony. VIEWS: The view of native bush from the balcony that opens from the living area by bi-fold doors.

Professionals

33 Waiewe Street, Whakatane

Agent: Kim Kaempfe

Phone: 07 3070165 or 027 3387272

Price: Set sale date closes Thursday, April 6 at 4pm

Viewing: Open home Sunday, 11am to 11.30am