Feature Home – King of Fenton Mill

This Fenton Mill Road property has a lot to offer families including spaces, privacy and a great location, close to schools and the town centre.

FROM the balcony of this two-storey home in Kawerau’s Fenton Mill Road you’ll be king of all you survey.

With its double-basement garage and overhead living, it’s one of only a few double-storey homes in the area and makes quite an impression from the street, with a well-groomed sweeping front lawn, attractive gardens and neighbours on one side only.

The positioning of this property at the base of a hilly reserve means it enjoys a rural backdrop and greater privacy than most of its neighbours.

The property has been well cared for over its lifetime and has been home to only two other families aside from its current owner who affectionately refers to it as his “bachelor pad”.

He has knocked a wall out between the lounge and kitchen to create open- plan living areas and has also refurbished the bathroom.

Most of the rest of the home is original, including the wallpaper in the bedrooms which remain in pristine condition.

This is a sunny, warm home, with plenty of large windows to let in the light and large bedrooms, all with good-size wardrobes.

As well as the front balcony, overlooking the street, there is a substantial decking area at the back and side of the house.

Whatever the time of day, or the weather conditions, there is somewhere to sit and relax. While the front deck is exposed, and a great place to watch the world go by and wave to your neighbours driving past, the back deck is totally private.

In all, this home provides 190 square metres of living on an 878 square metre section that contains many established trees and would be ideal for keen gardeners.

Downstairs in the double garage there is an extra toilet and shower, making this a multi-purpose space suitable for housing excess visitors if the entire family comes to visit at once.

Kawerau Putauaki School is just around the corner, there’s a dairy within walking distance and it’s also an easy walk to the town centre.

FLOW: A ranchslider opens this sunny lounge to a street-side balcony. NEW RENO: The upstairs bathroom has been recently renovated. SPACIOUS: All the bedrooms are spacious doubles with double or triple wardrobes.

58 Fenton Mill Road, Kawerau

