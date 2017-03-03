Feature home – Low-maintenance Lockwood perfect for young family

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought-after suburb of Coastlands, this three-bedroom home is in excellent condition.
THIS could be the affordable family home you have been waiting for.
A lovely home, perfect for a young family, it is close to the beach, with a good-sized yard and mature trees.
Situated on a quiet cul de sac in the sought-after suburb of Coastlands, surrounded by quality homes, this low-maintenance three-bedroom Lockwood home is in excellent condition.
The sunny, open-plan living area opens onto a north-facing veranda through two sets of ranchsliding doors – one from the dining room and another larger one from the lounge.
This veranda overlooks a spacious lawn area with shade and fruit trees providing privacy.
The centrepiece of the lounge is a free-standing wood-burning fire, which keeps the entire house warm in winter.
The walls are the traditional Lockwood, clear-varnished timber, which goes with any decor.
A tiled breakfast bar separates the kitchen from the dining area. This kitchen is pleasant and sunny and has a dishwasher and plenty of cupboard space.
A hallway leads to the bedrooms, bathroom, separate toilet and the laundry.
The back door off the laundry opens onto a concreted clothesline area and a private, secluded lawn area on the south side of the house which provides respite from the summer heat.
The house is built over the one-and-a-half car basement garage. This provides plenty of room for the family’s tools and sports equipment or as a workshop space.
Security lights at the driveway and front entrances add to the secure feeling of this home.
Stone retaining walls curve gently up the concrete driveway and a separate off-road parking area peels away just inside the entrance, perfect for parking the campervan or boat.
Mature fruit trees on the property include persimmon, orange, lemon, mandarin and feijoa.
With a playground across the road and only minutes’ walk to the beach, the location is ideal.
Rated at $370,000, this could be a quality rental, or a reasonably-priced family home.
PGG Wrightson Real Estate
3 The Glebe, Coastlands
Agent: Eileen Goldsmith,
Phone: 07 307 1620 or 021 2888078
To be sold by auction: Friday, March 31 – 12pm
Open home: Saturday, 11am to 11.30am