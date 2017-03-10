Feature home – Ohope beachfront living at its best

A fabulous four-bedroom home on Ohope’s golden mile.

LIFE is good when you wake up to the sound of the sea.

It’s even better when you can raise the blinds and see the waves lapping on the sand, just metres from your front door.

The views from this Ocean Road property are enviable and great design ensures there are many rooms from which to enjoy them.

With no sand dunes to impede the outlook, you’ll be treated to a magnificent view whether you’re sipping wine on your bedroom balcony, or snuggled up on the lounge room window seat.

This is very much a family home with plenty of room inside and out for people, pets and entertaining.

The house was built in the 1980s and although it’s been extensively modernised since, it retains its original character with high-sloping wooden ceiling, exposed beams and dark interior doors and joinery.

The overall feeling is one of a comfortable retreat, which is exactly what you want if you’re on holiday, or returning home from a hard day’s work.

The living areas are downstairs with the open-plan kitchen-dining area on the eastern side of the house being a sunny space with polished concrete floors, plentiful windows and great flow to an outdoor courtyard. A cosy step-down lounge with wood fire sits at the front of the house, overlooking the beach and opening onto the same courtyard.

A sunny conservatory at the front entrance, bathroom and laundry facilities, and one bedroom complete the downstairs.

Upstairs there are three more bedrooms, two with their own balconies, an office and a bathroom.

One of these bedrooms has previously been used as an upstairs lounge and would equally suit this purpose.

The house sits on a family-sized 876 square metre section with a large back yard that is well planted with fruit trees, including a plum, peach, grape and feijoa, and provides plenty of room if you have dogs, children who want to kick a ball around, or a passion for growing vegetables.

Finally – and men might say most importantly – there’s a monstrous six-car garage with lots of room for vehicles, beach toys and extra guests. It’s currently set up as an entertaining space with pool table and dart board.

With open homes scheduled both days this weekend, there are plenty of opportunities to view this one for yourself.

EASY CARE: The polished concrete floors in the kitchen-dining room are practical and stylish. COSY: The lounge is cosy with a wood fire and peaceful water outlook. STUNNING: Whether you use this room as a bedroom or upstairs lounge, you’ll love the view from the window seat.

Ohope Beach realty

146 Ocean Road, Ohope

Agent: Jennie Power

Phone: 027 491 8725 or 07 3125005

Price: $1,165,000

Open homes: Saturday, 2pm to 2.45pm and Sunday, 2pm to 2.45pm