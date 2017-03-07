‘Final prayers’ time

PETER Fraser is thanking his lucky stars Darryl Howse was on the beach at Ohiwa on Sunday.

At around 11am, 56-year-old Mr Fraser was taking his first swim in about five years in front of the Ohiwa Family Holiday Park when a rip swept him out to sea.

So certain was he that he was about to take his last breath, he said his final prayers.

“I’ve never faced mortality before,” he told the Beacon yesterday.

“I was amazed at how quickly I cramped up. I’ve never experienced that before.”

He said he remembered watching Piha Rescue on television a year or two ago and recalled messages about actions to take when caught in a rip.

“I remembered to turn over on to my back, and I was lucky that I was swimming on an incoming tide.”

But the luckiest thing for him was that Mr Howse, 48, was on the beach. Two women walkers alerted him to Mr Fraser’s plight and he raced into the water.

“I surprised myself,” Mr Howse told the Beacon. “I haven’t swum for a long time. I just went straight out and could feel the current was pretty strong.

“When I got out to him I checked to see if he was okay.

He was pretty calm, but could hardly talk, so I turned on my side, grabbed him under his chin and side-stroked my way back to the beach.

“When we reached the shallow water he couldn’t stand up, so a couple of other people came out to help.”

Mr Fraser has nothing but praise for his rescuer.

“What a legend, mate,” he said.

“I’m so indebted to him. He’s a gutsy guy who really put his [life] on the line.”

Mr Fraser caught up with Mr Howse yesterday afternoon to have a cup of tea and thank him for saving his life.

Police Senior Constable Marty Madsen, who attended the drama with Senior Constable Tony Williams, said Mr Fraser was “just extremely lucky to be alive”.

He said the rip had taken him about 150 metres to 200m offshore.

Two women on the beach noticed he was in trouble and alerted people nearby.

He said the women pointed the distressed swimmer out to Mr Howse, “a guy with no special training … he went in in his shorts and swam out”.

“[Mr Fraser] said he was convinced he was taking his last breath … he was convinced he was gone.”

Mr Madsen said for the rescue to have been undertaken successfully without any buoyancy aids was “just incredible”.

“We’re really lucky we haven’t got a double drowning. There’s no doubt that Darryl saved Peter’s life.

“In my view Darryl’s a real hero – it was a gutsy call to go out there and do what he did. It was just selfless.”

Allen Winter