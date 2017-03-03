Football fundraiser for Syrian refugees

FUNDS raised at a community football event on Saturday will go toward survival needs and shelter for Syrian refugees.

As part of WhaleAid Aleppo, a project raising funds for the delivery of relief packages to Syrian families displaced from Aleppo, the social football competition was held at Bluett Park, Ohope.

Organiser Kenny McCracken said 50 people played and each paid $15.

Other fundraising attempts and activities for players and spectators included a sausage sizzle, gumboot and stiletto throws and massages from Whakatane Body Aid Clinic health professionals.

The football matches were 10-minutes long and each team had a nationality.

Mr McCracken said the English team won and $1500 was raised.

“Everybody played in great spirit and were aware of why they were there and where the money was going to.”

The money raised would go directly to ReliefAid, a New Zealand-based international humanitarian organisation.

ReliefAid, working with ShelterBox UK, delivers lifesaving shelter kits that include items such as winter clothing, blankets, tarpaulins, solar lamps and water purification tablets and containers.Each $25 raised is enough for a ShelterBox package delivered to one Syrian family.

The Syrian civil war has made more than 11 million people homeless.

haylee.king@whakatanebeacon.co.nz