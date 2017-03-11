From blue line to cafe owner

A ROAD between front line police work, and running a top cafe, sounds like a bumpy journey. But for Floyd Pratt, owner of award-winning Robert Harris cafe in Whakatane, the journey has been relatively smooth.

Following 18 years in the police force and seven years as a military engineer in the air force, former Sergeant Pratt says he was ready for change.

“Don’t get me wrong, I loved my work, and there are many things I still miss,” he says.

It was a comment from his young son while he was on a six-month police posting in the Solomon Islands that first planted the seed of change.

Floyd remembers being able to keep in touch with his family via Skype and it was during one of these many conversations that his son Cristian, (now 16), commented that he was seeing more of his father now that he was in the Solomons than he ever had before. The comment struck a deep chord with Floyd, and made him question his future path.

During his career, he had many postings including six years as sole charge officer in Te Kaha. His last three years were as police sergeant in Whakatane during which time his family became very settled.

Any further promotion was going to require yet another move for the family, and would obviously continue the pattern of diminished family time, says Floyd. A period ensued where he did plenty of thinking, with the result being the realisation that not only did he want more family time, he wasn’t willing to uproot them again. “It was time for change,” he says.

That realisation was six years ago now, and there has been change aplenty for the Pratt family since. Floyd, and wife Kathryn, whose working background is in the dental industry, saw a franchise for sale on TradeMe. The franchise was for Whakatane’s Robert Harris Cafe. The couple pursued it, and became the cafe’s proud new owners.

In the years since, it has achieved much success under the couple’s management. Of the 44 Robert Harris cafes in New Zealand, the Whakatane cafe has become something of a star. In 2013, the franchise judged the cafe runner-up in their Franchisee of the Year award. In 2014, they won it, along with winning Top

Ambassador for the brand, an award judged on all aspects of running the cafe.

In 2015, it was Top Ambassador, and runner up for Franchisee of the Year. The cafe was also selected as one of two cafes throughout the country to act as a training café for new trainees.

The “good training, strong structure and solid operating systems” inherent in the forces, have served Floyd well in running a cafe. “It’s been a real an eye-opener,” he says. “I really hadn’t realised how well those skills transfer to other situations.”

Floyd’s philosophy is that those three factors need to be in place to successfully run a good business.

Along with attention to detail. “I’m a stickler for detail,” he says.

It’s a management style that appears to pay off. With Kathryn and Floyd sharing a love of game fishing, the couple take regular breaks from the cafeto enjoy it, and feel completely confident in leaving staff in charge.

“We put a lot of energy into our staff, choosing the right people, training them well, treating them even better. There is nothing that could happen when Kathryn and I are away that the staff aren’t capable of taking care of.”

Floyd says he and Kathryn like to take all their staff out once or twice a year. “For dinner, usually, but sometimes we do something else. Some of them are keen to go luging in Rotorua at the moment, so we might do that next.”

Once a staff member has been at the cafe for six months, Floyd and Kathryn cover the costs of specific industry training, barista, front of house, or other industry specific training. And in some cases, have paid for tertiary level management papers too.

It’s not always plain sailing, Floyd says. “Sure, we make some wrong decisions along the way. We don’t always get it right, but we are very proud of the quality of our staff, and work hard to build a good team dynamic. And most of the time, that’s what we’ve got.”

With policing now behind him, Floyd says there is much he misses about it. “There is great camaraderie in the police force. Everyone is very motivated. They are all there for a reason, and that is to do something positive … any two days will always be different, there is such diversity in that work.”

But while he may miss some things, there are others that he doesn’t. “Not having to deal with such hostility and negativity is a big bonus. Dealing with a disgruntled customer pales in comparison to what police deal with every day,” he says.

The move has been a good one for Floyd and his family. Being able to plan now, being free to watch his son play sport, and having more control over his time, has had a positive impact on family life.

