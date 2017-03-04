Games of war

MINIATURE Wargaming is a niche hobby, with a niche market. The strategic games, played upon large and intricately modelled terrain, attract small, but avid communities of enthusiasts.

Whakatane though, has no history of such enthusiasm, and for newly arrived resident, Robert Provan, finding an opponent in his new home town is proving difficult.

Moving here just two months ago with wife Kylie, who’s taken an internship as Minister of the Knox Presbyterian Church on Domain Road, the avid and talented modeller and wargamer is at a loss.

Coming from Helensville, where Robert, an avionics technician with the airforce for the past 16 years, was last based, being close to a city meant Auckland’s many miniature wargaming clubs were always close at hand. With a drought of such clubs in the Eastern Bay, Robert says he’s keen to generate some interest.

Miniature wargaming was made popular by famed author, politician and social commentator H G Wells. Inspired by play with his children and their tiny metal cast soldiers, he went on to create entire battle games, and the rules to govern them.

Since publication of his book Little Wars in 1913, the game concept has morphed into many different genres, with sci-fi, fantasy, space and anime-based themes being added to the existing popular military themes. Popularity for the games has spread worldwide. The one thing that has never changed with the games though, is the strategic mind required to play them.

Miniature wargames are described as games of strategy.

“A bit like playing chess,” says Robert, “but with much more interesting pieces,” and played on a much bigger surface too. Miniature figures are set within a modelled terrain and, following rules that relate to each genre or game, tactical combat is carried out in a simulated battle until a winner is declared.

“Significant war periods are represented, with air, ground or naval units being used to recreate actual historical battles, or to create “what if” scenarios. The later sci-fi or fantasy-themed games have significantly different terrains.

The miniature figures that feature in the games have created a sub-interest in themselves. Often purchased in their “raw” form, the metal or plastic figures are then painted by the hobbyist to represent the units they are wanting to depict.

The painting of them is considered an art form. Robert says some people love to paint their own, while others pay to have them painted, and prized pieces can be bought and sold online.

The terrain itself is also, often, modelled by hand. No problem for talented modellers like Robert, whose modelling craft led him to miniature wargaming to start with.

Along with his interest in role-play games such as Dungeons & Dragons, Robert says his two interests “synergised” well in wargaming. With his long career in the air force, he jokes about how he’s come out of it with a vast number of model planes on hand, carefully modelled while “the others were out drinking”.

It seems to be an interest that has passed on to the couple’s two sons. With one son currently at university, the other, having shared Robert’s interest for many years before “moving on to video gaming”, now works as a professional 3-D animator in Auckland. And while Kylie doesn’t share the love of creating models, she hasn’t missed the bug completely either. Her tell-tale collection of model ships sits proudly in the family home as well.

Robert can be contacted on 022 1705597.

HISTORICAL: Maori Battalion figures, in the desert. Modelling craft: Robert paints raw figures to be brought into play. Storm the castle: An example of Robert’s modelling work.

By Lorraine Wilson