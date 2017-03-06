Home-grown in Opotiki

YOU know summer is in full swing when Clare Belcik’s bountiful produce stall sets up on St John Street in Opotiki. It’s a mini farmers market in its own right.

Opening with her deliciously-fresh sweetcorn, as the season progresses glorious, sweet, red-fleshed watermelon adorn the roadside with kamo kamo, plums and other produce from her Torere farm also making an appearance.

A passionate grower, the produce is always harvested at its best.

Clare is assisted at her stall by Tala Nuzzelillo the girlfriend of her son, Dan, who is visiting from New Hampshire in the United States. Here until May, she has been helping with the growing and harvesting of the fruit and vegetables.

“I’ve never done this before. I’m learning about this type of lifestyle, which is awesome,” Tala says.

Working as a landscape gardener back in the US, Tala deals more with flowers than vegetables. “I am learning how to grow them and all about the soil.”

She is enjoying the perks of harvesting the bounty. “The best bit is probably eating the watermelon.”

Having travelled around New Zealand, she says the Coromandel is “nice” and Golden Bay “lovely”, but Clare’s farm is her favourite spot. “It’s a beautiful place, and all the wonderful fresh vegetables ...”

She sees Clare’s passion for growing, saying: “She sings to all her fruit, she loves all of it.”

In May, she and Dan will be heading home, taking some wonderful growing skills with her.

Tala’s watermelon, apple, lemon and ginger juice

1½ cups of chopped watermelon

½ an apple

½ a lemon (with rind removed)

1 centimetre piece fresh ginger

Place all ingredients in a juicer and drink fresh.

By Dido Eden