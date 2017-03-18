Hone and the drone

WHEN Hone Douglas was a boy, the technology from which he now makes his living was only to be found in the secretive worlds of spy missions and covert military operations.

He could never have imagined that as a young man he would have his very own drone and would be building a successful career from it.

Twenty-two-year-old Hone, well-known in the Whakatane surf fraternity for his skill in the sport (having twice won New Zealand titles) had his first brush with drones when his father, a land management consultant, arrived home with a newly-bought drone in his truck. He had ideas of using it to gather information for his work, in a faster manner but “technology is really not Dad’s thing,” laughs Hone.

“He’s not even that good at operating a phone,” Hone’s broad smile reveals his amusement as he tells of his dad famously crashing the new drone on its very first take off, then putting it away and never using it again.

These days, it’s Hone at the controls, on missions of his own. Fact-finding missions, less covert than those earlier associated with drones, but missions that impact on every Eastern Bay household.

Picking up the drone his father abandoned, Hone started experimenting – using it to film scenes of his first love – surfing. Friends and local surfers started featuring on social media as Hone honed his skill and began creating ambitious montages that blended the natural beauty of the Eastern Bay, and surfers in action. The videos attracted big responses, with one, featuring Whakatane, attracting over 20,000 views.

“I grew up wanting to be a pro-surfer,” says Hone, “but the need to make a living intruded.” Surfing remains a big part of his life though, and Hone’s drone allows him to build a career taking place both in the waves, and out of them.

When Hone was contacted by power company, Horizon Energy, with a view to using his drone for work previously carried out by helicopters, he jumped at it.

No stranger to working in remote areas and tramping in to isolated locations, the work had much appeal. He now contracts regularly to Horizon, sending his drone on fact-finding missions along the far-flung power lines and cables that provide the region’s electricity.

Service delivery manager for Horizon, Colin Botha, says “Hone’s drone work has been invaluable for the company. It enables us to identify any developing problems on the lines. We can be pro-active, and fix things before they cause trouble”. Sending his drone along the lines,

Hone uses training he undertook with Horizon to search for any areas requiring maintenance, as well as lightning or bird strikes, or encroaching vegetation, issuing GPS locations for any issue found.

It’s a huge improvement in information gathering, Colin says. Previously relying on photographs taken distantly from helicopters, the images Hone’s drones produce – both stills and video – are “close-up and infinitely better quality”.

“Using helicopters also comes with high risks,” he says. “ Health and safety issues are big. There’s an inherent danger in having helicopters fly near power lines. If a drone hits a powerline, well, it’s not going to be fatal.

And Hone is very pro-active in his business,” he says. “His training and health and safety requirements are always well managed. We’re very happy with his services”.

The unobtrusive and environmentally-friendly drone is lending itself to other work that Hone has been quick to take up. Contracting to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, he uses his drone to gather information assisting with native plant regeneration management. In more recent developments, having acquired special software, Hone is now moving into a specialised field of “mapping” some of the region’s rivers.

It’s all work he loves. “It’s fun, and it’s challenging. The more I use them, the more I’m amazed by what they can do,” he says, jokingly adding that “blowing the paths clean after moving the lawns was a recent discovery”.

With a diverse range of industry steadily discovering the capability and benefits of drones, Hone is keen to be on the wave while it’s gathering momentum.

Well on the path to building a strong career, he’s spreading his wings, looking for new projects and new fields to add to his growing stable of work.

In a world of burgeoning technology, the sky is probably the limit.

“Though not past 120 metres,” he points out. “The safety regulations are there for a reason”.

But a realm of possibility clearly lays below 120, in the world of Hone Douglas.