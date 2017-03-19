Jeweller’s love of New Zealand

DEBORAH Allan’s love of New Zealand is reflected in her jewellery.

Pohutukawa, koru and quirky interpretations of Maori faces are among the latest designs the It’s About Pearls jeweller has lovingly pieced together from natural materials sourced from the land and the sea.

The affiliation with New Zealand might not seem unusual except Deborah is an American. A keen sailor, she first came to New Zealand for the 2000 America’s Cup, where she was lucky enough to meet Sir Peter Blake.

“I fell in love with the country then and I’ve basically been coming ever since, or have been in some kind of contact. It is funny that so far away you find a country you love so much.”

In 2004, she married William, a Boeing aircraft engineer, and they came to New Zealand on honeymoon and bought themselves a permanent base on the water – a 60-foot pilothouse ketch, a Pelin design which they moored at Gulf Harbour.

Every year they returned and on a visit to Orewa they met artist and curator of the Estuary Arts Centre, David Poole, who has since moved to Ohope. “I’m like a magnet to art so dropped in on him and we’ve been friends ever since,” says Deborah.

With a love for New Zealand, and established friendships in place, the couple made the decision to move “down under” permanently when William retired recently. While he works on refurbishing their yacht, now moored in Tauranga, Deborah is living in Ohope, making jewellery out of a studio at David Poole’s house and exhibiting at the new pop-up gallery Art on Commerce Street.

In her work, she uses only products from the land and sea, sterling silver, mother of pearl, natural pearl, glass, sea-glass, paua and Swarovski crystal. She’s currently working on collections that incorporate beautiful glass pendant pieces featuring pohutukawa trees and colourful stylised ta moko faces. “I just want to see how they are accepted by the community,” she says of the new designs.

“The thing about jewellery design is it’s constantly in a state of evolving. I’ve noticed that with the heat here, you really want a lighter, less intricate piece for day wear and glitzier for evening. I’m working on a few designs that bring in that; hopefully the ladies will like it. You always have to be aware of what ladies are wearing and what’s easy for all different kinds of occasions.

Although she says she’s been “an artist in my own mind” for many years, in her day job she was a public official, working for the Environmental Protection Agency under the Clinton administration.

Until, as she puts it, she thought “to hell with that”. “I just decided I didn’t want to do that anymore. I think it was 1996 and I quit that and opened a used bookstore and that’s when I started really working in my craft.”

She owned the bookstore in Philadelphia for 10 years before returning to Seattle to care for her aging mother.

She’s been asked a lot and is quick to reassure people “we didn’t vote for him”. The him being Donald Trump.

In fact, his election is part of what has driven them to forsake the United States permanently. “I can’t live in that country and I have to apologise for what we have done to the world,” she says. “I don’t know what to say or think anymore; it’s so confusing to me that my country did this thing to the world, I just shake my head.”

The couple hope to make Ohope their permanent home although Deborah says that decision will ultimately depend on New Zealand immigration.

While she is keen to make a name for herself creating jewellery, William is hoping to find a place for his pilot and aircraft servicing skills. “We are contributors, not users. We both have a lot to offer and I think that’s what the country looks for.”

NEW: Pohutukawa pendant pieces feature in her latest designs.