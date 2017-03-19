Marcus and the 100 metre kai

MARCUS Baker has an eclectic working life. A “careering,” he jokes, rather than a “career”. The ex-Londoner, and now “unlikely to leave” Awakeri resident, has many strings to his bow, and in a typically impromptu manner, he’s recently added another.

Arriving at the Local Wild Food Challenge in Whakatane late and keen to “just have a look around,” Marcus ended up leaving with a podium finish after deciding – with just an hour left before judging – that he might just “give it a go.”

With no ingredients and no plan, he swung into action with a beg, steal and borrow approach, culminating in fish soup and a fillet and vegetable dish that earnt him second place in two categories – Overall, and the Beer Match. His last-minute entry raised astonished eyebrows and gathered an appreciative audience as he raced the clock in search of ingredients.

Begging “a trevally off Gibbo’s”, Marcus filleted the fish, rushing to get the carcass on to start a fish soup.

“Then I thought, ‘lemons, I need lemons’.” Rushing to the nearby Wairaka Playcentre he looked for the tree he knew was there, only to find he’d been beaten to it. “

Spotting a neighbour with a tree was a lucky strike. Quickly explaining his mission, he was kindly given a few vegetables, as well as some fresh herbs and even a few edible flowers”.

With less than an hour until judging and buoyed by the bounty now at hand, Marcus had a final moment of brilliance. “I noticed there was fennel being used to decorate marquees at the event,” he says. “Fennel is perfect for fish.”

Snapping pieces off the marquees, he added a final flavour boost to the dishes he quickly named The 100 Metre Kai.

Marcus credits his spontaneous decision to enter the competition to the event organisers. Having worked many years in event management himself, he says the Local Wild Food Challenge was absolutely fantastic.

“Really well done and with a great vibe. It was so captivating that it just inspired me to get involved.”

Marcus moved to New Zealand in 2008 after meeting wife-to-be, Lisa, in Britain. The two now live on their nine-hectare block in Awakeri with children, Madeleine, 6, and Leo, 4, living the good life in a style far removed from their British lives.

Prior to meeting Lisa, Marcus spent several years as brand and events manager for energy drink powerhouse, Red Bull. “An incredible job for a 21-year-old,” he says.

The only piece of advice his American manager had given him was “ya gotta get out there and just do crazy s***,” he says. Marcus spent several years doing exactly that – off the wall events and crazy parties. Interesting use, perhaps, of the history degree he’d recently completed, though Marcus claims, “history degrees are good for everything. They teach you how to think”.

An urge for change eventually led Marcus to France, and to a year working as a goat farmer in the French countryside. It was an environment that both complemented and fuelled his long-held interests in issues of sustainability.

Returning to Britain and studying at night, Marcus earnt new qualifications aimed at working in the environment and sustainability fields.

Supported by his day job, fostering independence in people affected by mental health issues, he was on the lookout for work in his chosen field. It was to come in an unexpected form.

Attending a Bristol city council meeting proposing a new waste collection initiative, Marcus watched as British rubbish truck drivers were introduced to the new programme. “It was wild,” he says. “All these huge rough tattooed skin-head types, and one woman clearly in charge of the whole thing.”

The woman, impressing Marcus was Lisa – a New Zealand environmental scientist and the creator of the new system being introduced to the city, whereby food waste would be collected weekly.

Soon afterwards Marcus found himself applying for a position in this new initiative. Code name for the position – “Waste Doctor”. His boss, ironically, turned out to be Lisa.

It’s nine years now since the couple moved to New Zealand. The two have grown into avid practitioners in their fields. Lisa works as a waste management consultant, and Marcus, formerly working for Energy Options, is now managing director for Apricus – an importer and distributor of solar hot water systems. He also works for the district health boards rheumatic fever prevention project, carrying out home assessments and helping improve living conditions. He was involved in the first three years of the Healthy Homes Project in Kawerau, and is now working with other local initiatives and iwi to promote sustainability and healthier homes.

Lisa and Marcus were also the instigators of the successful community resource centre in Te Tahi Street, Community Resources Whakatane or CReW as it is better known.

Their own land in Awakeri offers endless scope for Marcus’s drive for sustainability. “I just wanted somewhere to grow tons and fruit and vegetables,” he says. At this point, however, the couple have also planted a whole lot more. More than 4000 native trees, shrubs and flaxes have now taken root, both on their own property, and on the neighbouring high conservation forest and wetland area the couple part-own.

Covenanting the land with the regional council, complete with a biodiversity plan to protect it eternally, Marcus and Lisa are its tireless guardians.

STOCKING THE LARDER: Above and above right, Marcus grows vegetables, makes his own cheese from raw milk and cures meat on his Awakeri property.