More than second hand clothing

RECYCLED Labels in Opotiki sells preloved clothing for women, men and children, but that’s not the only service provided from between the racks.

Owner Bev Seymour has a deep love of the community that has been her home for ever.

Glamorously turned out as always, she has one of those smiles that genuinely warms and an easy laugh that makes you feel like you’ve just told the best naughty joke ever. Her natural ease with people has served her well both in her past life managing a bar and restaurant and now in her retail business.

With her husband of 40 years, Charlie, she ran the Opotiki Hotel and Slims bar for 10 years before moving into retail.

“Klaus Hermann, a German guy, helped us set up. He persuaded us to build beautiful new bars, he was amazing,” she says.

When they started, she had never cooked before. “I had to jump into a second chef’s role. I didn’t even know how to cook an egg. It was boil and chop in the pan, when I first met my husband.”

They sold up the hotel and Charlie now runs his own logging truck business, Seymour Transport.

Bev did a stint of house cleaning for some years before Recycled Labels came along and enticed her into retail.

“I just happened to walk into this shop. I ended up working here two days a week, then I ended up buying the shop. I have owned it for just about five years and I love it; I love Opotiki people, they are all nice.”

She laughs as she exclaims to one of her regular customers, “I’ll be here, till I die probably, aye mate!”

She says there are always crazy things going on in the shop and she usually has a story to take home at the end of the day … “like the one about the naked customer who was followed into the shop by a police officer.”

She helps with Victim Support cases. “Someone came in once with a baby in a blanket, no clothes, just a nappy,” she says. The baby was soon clothed from the spare baby clothes out the back.

Her passion is about community as much as it is about the business.

“There was a leather bag hanging up. It was so ugly I hated looking at it,” she says. “One year this girl from Auckland came in and said, ‘Oh I love it’. I said ‘do you really? Guess what? you can have it, I don’t want it’. Every year she comes past here and says ‘I’ve still got that bag’.”

Being surrounded by an ever-changing source of new frocks and shoes, can be a hazard for a woman and Bev says: “Oh my god I have about 40 pairs of shoes and three wardrobes of clothes.”