Network for women

THERE'S a special conversation happening at Soulsa next week and it’s especially for women.

Eastern Bay Life has a double pass to give away to networking queen Carmel Murphy’s first networking event for women, being held at Soulsa restaurant on Thursday, March 23, between noon and 2pm.

Titled Conversations with Women, the lunch-time event aims to encourage, uplift and connect women from within this community.

Carmel says the focus is celebrating Eastern Bay women, both famous locals and those a bit under the radar.

“We can learn from every woman,” she says. “My aim is to create a society of women who cheer each other on, build each other up and be successful together.

The event will be the first of many with Carmel planning similar get-togethers every two months with speakers from various realms encompassing corporate and small business, rural and town, youth and maturity.

Carmel had not seen anything similar anywhere until she helped a friend start a networking group.

“There have been five events so far, but much bigger events and less personal.

“Being from Matata, I dearly wanted to bring such a concept to the provinces, as they often miss out, so Whakatane was the perfect fit.

“Many people in business need to network to promote themselves so this event provides a nice balance between formal and informal networking opportunities.

“This event will have the feel of sitting on the couch and chatting amongst a group of friends who support you, are your biggest advocates and want to see you succeed.

“I didn’t want an event where speakers stand behind a lectern and read a pre-prepared speech with a microphone.”

Sharing the floor at Thursday’s session are two of the inspiring women Carmel has met since deciding to split her time, and business, between Auckland and the Eastern Bay. They are Radio 1XX media consultant Christine Tulloch and Whakatane chiropractor Anna Heath.

Christine has been helping businesses sell their point of difference since 2001 and has a wealth of knowledge to share.

Anna from Eastern Bay Chiropractic is a relative newbie in business but within a year of opening had employed two staff members and won a best emerging business award.

Only a few tickets remain for the first Conversations with Women. To book, email carmel@carmelmurphy.co.nz or phone 021 820 078

The cost of seminar is $50 per person, which includes bubbles on arrival, lunch, a goodie bag and prize draw.

For a chance to win a double pass, email ebl@whakatanebeacon.co.nz with conversations with women in the subject line. The winner will be drawn at noon on Monday.