Opotiki’s fairy estate

HOBBITON has nothing on the fairyland at the end of Claire Reed’s garden in Opotiki.

“Only believers past this point. By order of the Fairy Council,” states the sign at the garden’s entrance.

Claire is very much a believer and happy to explain how fairies came to displace avocadoes at the property she owns with husband Dave.

A few years ago there was torrential rain in Opotiki, she says. “The hill literally fell down into our place, and took our avocado orchard out. It was devastating; just mud and rubbish came down.”

With the slips consisting mostly of clay, they were unable to reinstate the avocado trees and instead heeded the call of the fairies to “bring some children to this garden.”

And so, the magic began.

Claire, a mother of four and grandmother of nine, feels strongly that the speed and technology of the modern world is compromising children’s ability to use their imagination, so set about creating a secret garden where the magical powers of creativity could go wild.

She acknowledges gaining inspiration from British children’s author Enid Blyton. “Her imagination, her wonderful stories of kids going off on their own, without adults, but I think the best one and an inspiration for this idea was The Faraway Tree,” she says.

The stories in this series take place in an enchanted forest in which a gigantic magical tree grows. The tree is so tall that its topmost branches reach into the clouds and it is wide enough to contain small houses carved into its trunk. After being discovered by three children living nearby, the forest and the tree become the source of many adventures.

As you make your way through Claire’s fairy garden, through dappled shade with leafy mulch underfoot, there are tell-tale signs everywhere that fairies have been busy, including a little campfire set with fairy-sized seating.

Claire, with a mischievous smile, is ready to feed the imagination of any visitor “Oh look the fairies have been making a campfire, they like dancing in the moonlight,” she says.

“You won’t see them during the day, they only come out at night.”

You must tread quietly here because sleeping in the tiny tree house is a fairy known for being grumpy if she’s woken. There’s also a magical fairy ring where visitors can make a wish, surrounded by perfumed plants.

“Fairies like plants – anything perfumed like lavender, lemon balm, rosemary,” Claire explains.

She recalls a child enthralled by one of the fairy cottages who, when she asked “can you smell them cooking?” replied, sniffing deeply, “Ah yes I can, yes I can. Claire wonders what they are cooking and the child says earnestly “Pancakes, ooh they haven’t shut the door, I better close it for them.”

Claire sings the praise of husband Dave (known as Bob the builder in fairy circles) whose handy work can be seen all around the garden in fairy cottages, bridges and various other follies of her imagination. She chuckles as she tells how sometimes when she tells him of a new idea for the fairy estate he will say “keep it to yourself”.

She says Dave wasn’t that keen on the project at first but has become more enthusiastic as it’s evolved.

As well as fairy homes tucked away in secret places, there’s a toadstool tunnel, an outside kitchen where all sorts of concoctions can be brewed, a fairy school room with toadstool tables and chairs, a place to decorate stones for the fairies. A selection of different style stilts hang from a tree and Claire hopes Dave will make some trolleys for kids to take racing down the grassy hill where there is a waterslide.

Fairies encourage fun, frolicking and mischief along with imaginative play.

Local pre-schools have visited the garden and Claire welcomes any fairy believers, grandparents and their grandchildren. She can be contacted on 07 3157674.

By Dido Eden