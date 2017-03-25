Parvo – the hidden killer

KAWERAU SPCA volunteer Carey Conn shares Marty’s story.

Another sad statistic. This one had big shiny eyes, a wet nose and an exuberant love of people and affection.

The stunning black pup arrived at our centre on a Monday and became an immediate favourite with the volunteers. It was a male, and looked to be about two to three months old, possibly a Mastiff cross.

The centre gave him the name of Marty, while we waited for someone to come looking for him.

No one ever did, despite online advertising advising that the pup was fretting.

What the centre had no way of knowing, was that the pup had a ticking time-bomb inside its little body.

It was a shock for the volunteers when Marty suddenly became unwell a few days after his arrival. A quick afternoon rush to the vet before closing time, and a test revealed that the pup had parvovirus.

Death from parvo is vicious and painful. The right thing to do was to spare the pup from any suffering by having him humanely put to sleep.

Marty was held and comforted right to the very end by one of our team.

Puppies and unvaccinated dogs are especially vulnerable to parvo. It is a highly contagious illness among dogs that spreads through contact with infected faeces. The hardy virus can survive months to years in contaminated kennels, beds, feeding bowls, leashes, carpets, shoes, clothing, soil and grass.

Infected items and areas of a dog’s environment need to be disinfected with bleach, diluted to one part bleach to 30 parts water. To be effective, the item to be disinfected must be in contact with the bleach for a minimum of 10 minutes.

Just taking your dog for a walk down the street or to the park can put them at risk of contracting parvo so it’s important to have your pet vaccinated. A series of shots are required that can start when the pup is just six weeks old.

It’s better to vaccinate than have the heartache of losing your four-legged family member to a hideous, yet preventable disease.

If a dog starts showing symptoms of parvovirus, such as vomiting, lethargy, decreased appetite, fever and diarrhoea, contact a vet immediately.

Dogs cannot pass parvovirus on to humans.

