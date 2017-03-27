Permaculture in a town garden

POIHAERE Morris may have a tiny urban garden, but that has not stopped this permaculturist from producing “tonnes of food”.

When she moved into her Douglas Street home 12 years ago, not much was growing there, apart from a “nearly dead lemon tree”.

Today, it is crowded with fruit trees – banana, fig, peach, plum, feijoa, apple, kumquat, lemons and more. The orange tree’s branches are drooping with fruit.

Veges and herbs are also grown, as are certain edible weeds, such as chickweed, which are packed with nutrients and vitamins.

Fellow permaculturist and garden consultant Laura Scully says Poihaere’s garden is a very good example of urban permaculture.

It is a good example of how you don’t need much space to grow a lot.

And what is even more remarkable, Poihaere suffered a stroke a year before she moved into her home. The stroke left her partially paralysed on her left side. But that did not stop Poihaere, who works in the disability sector and sits on a Government panel that allocates funding to disability organisations.

“I sat on the ground and dug,” she says.

Poihaere, who slowly learned to walk again after her stroke, says her love for growing food began as a young child.

“I was brought up by my grandmother and it was the old way that all the kids helped in the garden,” she says. “We were growing food all year round.

“We fished for eels at night, and we weeded before we went to school. Gardening was always a part of my life and I have done it ever since.”

She also did a permaculture design course 20 years ago, because it reminded her of her childhood.

But what is permaculture? Poihaere explains permaculture is all about design. To start, the permaculturist will spend a lot of time observing their plot, where the sun comes up and goes down, where it is windy or sheltered and the temperatures year-round.

“Permaculture is working with nature, not against. Composting is also a big part of it – we don’t send anything to the rubbish, even newspapers are carbon for the compost.”

Poihaere and other permaculturists in Whakatane are also keen to start “permaculture blitzes” locally, which are catching on in other parts of New Zealand.

“You join a blitz group and volunteer three times to set up other gardens for permaculture, and then you can get your garden blitzed,’ she says.

So, what does Poihaere do with her garden’s bounty?

Apart from eating as much as she can, she preserves, freezes, stews, juices, freezes and gives away plenty. “I love giving away little jars to friends,” she says, handing this writer a delicious jar of basil pesto.

Her garden gives her much pleasure. “It is a joy to be able to walk around it and feed yourself from it.”

NATURE'S BOUNTY: Poihaere Morris’ garden is packed with fruit trees, herbs and more.

By Kathy Forsyth