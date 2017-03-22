Rally ousts rugby

THE chairman of Te Teko Rugby and Sports, Charlie Elliott, says Whakatane District Council needs to communicate better after he had to cancel a rugby game because rally cars were parked on Dunderdale Park on Sunday morning.

But the council says the rugby club has not applied to use the park this year, nor paid its hire fees for 2016.

Mr Elliott said he was asked at a meeting of the park users’ forum whether organisers of the Targa Rally could use Dunderdale Park on Sunday morning.

He said he declined because the club planned to host a Rangitaiki Tai Mitchel game at 10am that day. So he was surprised when he was woken on Sunday morning by phone calls from members of the rugby club saying there were cars parked on the fields. The game had to be cancelled.

“It’s rugby season and everybody got up in the morning expecting to watch this game and they find all of these cars.

“If I had given them permission then I would have told everyone we – could have made a day of it. Instead, I had to call the council and got no response. Finally at 2pm I got a response but I didn’t listen to the message because I was too brassed off.”

However, Targa rally general manager Victoria Main said the rally organisation had received verbal confirmation from Mr Elliott it could use the park. She said Targa had tried to contact Mr Elliott for written confirmation but he did not respond to phone calls, texts or emails.

So organisers contacted the council and were told they could use the park.

Council places and open spaces manager Mike Naude said the Te Teko Rugby and Sports Club traditionally booked the reserve from April 1 to September 30.

“No formal application for the use of the reserve for 2017 has been received from the club to date and the council notes that the reserve hire fees for the 2016 season have yet to be paid.”

Mr Naude said Targa organisers were asked to contact the club to ensure there were no clashes.

“Dunderdale Park was considered to be the most appropriate venue on the rally route. The club was consulted and, as far as our reserve booking staff are aware, verbal consent had been provided.”

