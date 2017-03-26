Snags Mediterranean style

SAUSAGES are always a good standby meal.

Try spicing them up with this oven bake. This recipe includes a teaspoon of sugar, but always remember that if you do not want to use sugar, you can leave it out.

Mediterranean Baked Sausages

560 gram packet chipolata or any small sausages

1 onion

1 clove garlic

½ teaspoon chilli flakes

400 gram can diced tomatoes or

400 grams fresh tomatoes

½ cup water

1 capsicum

1 zucchini

1 teaspoon sugar

Preheat oven to 180 degrees. Heat a large frying pan on high.

Cook sausages four to five minutes, turning until evenly browned, then transfer them to a 20 centimetre by 30cm shallow ovenproof dish.

Using the same frying pan, sauté the thinly sliced onion and crushed garlic and chilli flakes for two-to-three minutes.

Dice the tomatoes, deseed and slice the capsicum and half the zucchini lengthwise and slice. Add all the vegetables to the frying pan with the sugar and season to taste.

Bring to the boil, then pour over the sausages. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 15 minutes.

Serve with mashed potatoes or kumara.

by Budget Advisory Service