Spotlight home – Beautifully-presented executive home

AFTER 10 years of rural bliss, the owners of this fabulous executive home in Te Rahu Road are selling, opening the door for someone to score themselves a great lifestyle.
As far as lifestyle properties go, this one could be considered fairly low maintenance – in fact that’s one of the reasons the current owners are leaving. With a background in farming, the 3.68ha is not quite enough to keep them busy.
However, for others this will be a perfect size – not too big and not too small. There’s plenty of lawn around the house, well planted with specimen trees and attractive garden beds.
There’s a home orchard with citrus, feijoa, stone fruit, passionfruit, grapes and other fruits, and two large sheds.
One was specifically built to accommodate a large boat and motorhome while the other is an American barn with a useful area behind if the new owners are interested in calf raising. The rest of the property is well-fenced and currently used for grazing stock.
As for the house, it’s a substantial modern residence that is well set up for family living with four large bedrooms, multiple living areas and triple his-and-hers garaging.
On the ground floor there’s a lounge with high angled ceilings and, on a fine day, views that extend out to Whale Island.
Double doors lead into an open-plan dining-kitchen area which is predominantly neutral but with an eye-catching glass pebble splashback behind the cooktop.
Completing the downstairs is a master bedroom with en suite, an office, internal access garages – one single and one double with attic storage – a laundry and spa room.
Take the stairs or the lift to the first floor where there are three more double bedrooms, a family bathroom, separate toilet and second lounge with a balcony.
This property is beautifully presented and exceptionally well maintained.
The only way to truly appreciate its scale, features and enviable location is to visit Sunday’s open home.
94A Te Rahu Road, Whakatane
Open home: Sunday, 2.15pm to 3pm