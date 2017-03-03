Spotlight home – Beautifully-presented executive home

AFTER 10 years of rural bliss, the owners of this fabulous executive home in Te Rahu Road are selling, opening the door for someone to score themselves a great lifestyle.

As far as lifestyle properties go, this one could be considered fairly low maintenance – in fact that’s one of the reasons the current owners are leaving. With a background in farming, the 3.68ha is not quite enough to keep them busy.

However, for others this will be a perfect size – not too big and not too small. There’s plenty of lawn around the house, well planted with specimen trees and attractive garden beds.

There’s a home orchard with citrus, feijoa, stone fruit, passionfruit, grapes and other fruits, and two large sheds.

One was specifically built to accommodate a large boat and motorhome while the other is an American barn with a useful area behind if the new owners are interested in calf raising. The rest of the property is well-fenced and currently used for grazing stock.

As for the house, it’s a substantial modern residence that is well set up for family living with four large bedrooms, multiple living areas and triple his-and-hers garaging.

On the ground floor there’s a lounge with high angled ceilings and, on a fine day, views that extend out to Whale Island.

Double doors lead into an open-plan dining-kitchen area which is predominantly neutral but with an eye-catching glass pebble splashback behind the cooktop.

Completing the downstairs is a master bedroom with en suite, an office, internal access garages – one single and one double with attic storage – a laundry and spa room.

Take the stairs or the lift to the first floor where there are three more double bedrooms, a family bathroom, separate toilet and second lounge with a balcony.

This property is beautifully presented and exceptionally well maintained.

The only way to truly appreciate its scale, features and enviable location is to visit Sunday’s open home.

ENTERTAINING: Enjoy the end of summer in one of the multiple outdoor entertaining areas. INTEREST: Arched ceilings add interest in the main lounge.

Professionals

94A Te Rahu Road, Whakatane

Agent: Maurice Butler

Phone: (07) 3070165 or 027 451 4395

Price: By negotiation

Open home: Sunday, 2.15pm to 3pm