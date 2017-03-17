Spotlight home – Character home ideal for families

CHARACTER and comfort combine in this Opotiki bungalow.

The Brabant Street property is ideal for families with its large 1018 square metre section, well fenced for children and pets, three bedrooms and multiple living areas.

This is a home with options and the second lounge could easily be used as a fourth bedroom depending on your family circumstances.

Inside, the home boasts a modern neutral decor with the white walls in the living areas attractively offset by traditional timber features including panelling around the lower half of the lounge walls.

Renovation over the years has extended and opened this house up and, in line with modern trends, the living areas are now open plan with the main lounge flowing through to a cheerful teal-coloured kitchen.

The kitchen is not the only splash of colour; the bathroom also sports walls of lime green.

Outdoor living is well catered for here with a large deck at the back of the house.

The kitchen, and one of the bedrooms, open onto this deck, which offers a peaceful outlook over the lawn.

The section contains a number of established trees but is largely undeveloped, offering a virtual blank canvas for keen gardeners.

Plenty of room for vegetables, flowers, a swimming pool even.

ENTERTAINING: Relax on this sunny deck. FEATURE: A curved feature window adds interest in this lounge.

Harcourts

72 Brabant Street, Opotiki

Agent: Wendy Moore

Phone: (07) 315 5245 or 027 4809 100

Price: $275,000

Open home: Sunday, 11am to 11.45am