Spotlight home – Easy townhouse living at the beach

THIS very swish three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse is one of four at Ocean Palms Estate, each of which has its own freehold title.

A rear property, this two-storey house has a designer feel that takes full advantage of space, making it a very easy home to live in.

As the name at the gate suggests, these homes are surrounded by palms with the beach right across the road and beautiful New Zealand bush at the back doorstep.

The main living areas are on the top level, which opens up to a large, north-facing deck at the front and a very private and sheltered ground-level deck at the back.

Stacker doors mean you can bring the outdoors into your living space whenever you choose.

A lift from the internal access double garage makes the upstairs easily reached by anyone who has trouble with stairs – or it could simply be used for taking groceries upstairs.

Only 10 years old, this house looks good as new. The sheltered front door opens to a tiled entryway.

Downstairs has two double bedrooms, a tiled bathroom with bath, shower and toilet, a large, separate laundry with its own hot water cylinder, and an under-stairs storage room.

Upstairs, the modern kitchen with smart, white and taupe finishes includes smoked glass cupboard doors and a central island bench with breakfast bar.

There’s plenty of space for a large dining table and the lounge has floor-to-ceiling windows and sliders to make the most of the light, and a heat pump for perfect temperature control.

A Bose surround sound system makes this a terrific entertainment area.

The master bedroom is also upstairs and can be opened to the living area through wide, bi-fold doors on those occasions when you have the house to yourself, or shut away easily when you have visitors.

A partly concealed walk-in wardrobe is recessed near the entrance to an en suite bathroom with corner spa bath and large shower.

The upstairs toilet and handbasin can be accessed either from the bathroom or from the living room making it suitable for both guests or as part of the en suite.

You’ll love the style and with easy-care, terraced gardens, no lawn to mow and New Zealand’s favourite beach right on your doorstep, it is very easy to see yourself at home here – a must to view.

PRIVATE SPA: A spa bath in the en suite bathroom for that touch of luxury with a private view of native bush-clad hillside. OUTDOOR FLOW: The kitchen island bench overlooks the dining area and north facing deck.

Ohope Beach Realty

3/120 Pohutukawa Avenue, Ohope

Agent: Liz Williams

Phone: (07) 3125005 or 021 777495

Price: $775,000

Open home: Sunday, 1pm to 1.45pm