Spotlight home – Near-new home is tidy and attractive

ENJOY the features of a sunny, three-year-old home in a great, family-friendly location. This lovely home is situated on a back section and has its own double-gated driveway.

This makes an attractive approach to the house with strips of barked garden along either side of the concrete drive finishing with a wide turnaround area.

Tidy and attractive box hedging frames the concrete parking area.

The entrance to the durable and easy-care Palliside-clad house is under the carport.

Being a near-new home, double-glazed aluminium windows and full insulation are standard. A heat pump makes heating simple.

The open-plan living area opens through bi-parting sliding doors to a large, north-facing deck with built-in seating in the backyard.

The sunny kitchen overlooks a spacious dining room over an island bench with breakfast bar.

The kitchen has filtered water on tap, rolled out recycling bins under the sink and is plumbed ready for a dishwasher. A pantry and ceramic top stove with white-tiled splashback completes the look.

The master bedroom shares the north-facing aspect with the living

areas and has a large, double wardrobe. The laundry is tucked away behind cupboard doors in the front hallway. The bedrooms share a central bathroom with shower, tile-surround bath and toilet.

On a freehold, fully-fenced section, this property is located within a short stroll to the Kopeopeo shops and Whakatane Hospital, and is available for immediate possession.

The front house is also for sale by the same family, which is handy if you are looking for a place where extended family can live nearby.

There is even a gate set in the fence for visits.

The easy-care section is very tidy and a safe spot for children to play. This would make a great first home for a young family or a low-maintenance rental.

NORTH FACING: The large deck has built-in seating. CLEAN LINES: The kitchen is modern and has ample cupboard space.

X Realty

6 Kirk Street, Whakatane

Agent: Pat Jarvey

Phone: (07) 3077383 or 027 7368482

Price: $329,000

Open home: Sunday, 12pm to 12.30pm