Spotlight home – Spanish style on Landing Road

ANYONE who’s driven down the Landing Road extension, by the Whakatane Rowing Club, will have noticed this gorgeous terracotta and white Spanish-styled residence.

With its arched fences, conifer-lined driveway and sweeping expanses of perfectly-groomed lawn it makes an impressive statement from the street.

These first impressions are only reinforced on further inspection and if you haven’t fallen in love by the time you reach the house, you will when you step through the front door.

Originally built in the 1920s, the cottage has been altered and extended over time.

The Spanish façade has effectively transformed the exterior but inside it retains its old world charm with many character features including high ceilings with native timber architraves and polished floors in the large open plan kitchen-dining room. Also contained in what would once have been the original cottage are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom come sunroom, all of which open to the outdoors.

On the other side of the main entry there are two good size living areas joined by another Spanish arch.

Depending on your family circumstances, and the way you like to live, the second lounge could easily be converted into a master bedroom with en-suite.

Outside there are plenty of places to sit and relax or entertain alfresco style, including the elegant tiled courtyard that connects the house to the generously-sized triple garage and laundry room with extra shower. There is plenty of scope for alternative use out here as well with one of the garages fully lined and currently set up as a spare bedroom.

This is a very special property that has been meticulously maintained by its owners for the past two decades, and has much to offer a range of buyers from professional couples to families to retirees. Although the section is large at 1158 square metres, it is surprisingly low maintenance, leaving its owners plenty of time to relax and enjoy the idyllic riverside location.

AL FRESCO: A tiled patio area with wood burner is perfect for entertaining. CHARACTER: Timber floors add character to the open plan kitchen-dining area.

Harcourts

97 Landing Road, Whakatane

Agent: Deborah Jeffray

Phone: 3086359 or 027 454 2780

Price: $545,000

Viewing: By appointment